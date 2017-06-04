In standing up to Trump, Europe gets its mojo back

“We think that is an important issue we need to discuss with the U.S”.

Four years later, however, the once-unthinkable suddenly seems very real.

US President Donald Trump on May 30 took to Twitter to complain about Germany, saying it was disadvantaging his country with its trade surplus and by failing to spend enough on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and military defence.

Amid tensions between President Trump and European leaders, Mr. Trump is also telling people close to him that the US will withdraw from the historic Paris climate agreement, which which former President Obama helped negotiate and 195 countries signed. Trump tried hard to build suspense for Thursday’s announcement about whether he would honor or trash the landmark Paris accord; doubtless he’d rather have attention focused on greenhouse gases than on the snowballing Russian Federation investigations. They argue that it was a clear example of how his “America First” policy protects the national interest, forces European countries to take on more responsibility for their own defense, and moves the United States away from engaging in the risky nation-building of past administrations.

“They will look at America and say, ‘Why are you pulling out when big business companies like Exxon is backing the deal?'”

After three days of talks with Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that the USA had become an unpredictable ally and the European Union needed to redouble efforts to pull together. He has a lot of respect for her… After the United States election, Merkel reminded Western leaders they must uphold the core Western values of human rights and diversity (an obvious swipe at the supposedly “deplorable” president).

“The times when we could fully rely on others have passed us by a little bit. This is what I experienced in the last few days”.

Most risky are Trump’s moves to attack one of America’s most important allies, Germany.

The German ambassador to the United States, Peter Wittig, claimed the relationship between Germany and the U.S.is “good and productive” Wednesday, despite speculation the countries have a rocky bond.

But after Merkel and other senior German officials, who are campaigning ahead of September national elections in their own country, spent the weekend attacking Trump, the U.S. leader returned to the theme. Now 28 nations strong, NATO can point to a long list of accomplishments: mostly successfully containing Moscow’s trouble-making; ending the deadly Balkan wars in the 1990s; working jointly to address global threats; and bringing stability and prosperity to North America and to much of Europe, a continent ravaged twice in the span of 30 years by world wars. The German chancellor, the most powerful politician in Europe, grew up in Eastern Germany, and her upbringing there has always been credited for her staunch support for closer European-American ties.

Ms. Merkel, who has led Germany since 2005, has seen her support decline in recent months, partly as a backlash against her original policy, now reversed, of welcoming refugees from Syria and other war-torn countries. Now these naysayers are whining that “the belief in shared values [between Germany and the U.S.] has been shattered by the Trump administration”.

As the German leader starts to focus on general elections in September and her bid for a fourth term in office, the transatlantic rift could further deepen.