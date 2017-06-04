Incident in London is ‘potential act of terrorism’: Theresa May

The BBC is reporting that there are more than one person is dead in the London Bridge incident.

The police force has revealed that armed officers were sent to the scenes and shots were fired.

“After reports first surfaced that police in London were responding to a vehicular attack on the London Bridge, the president retweeted a post from Drudge Report that claimed that a van “(mowed) down 20 people” on the bridge.

Earlier on March 24, London was struck by a terror attack that killed four people and left dozens injured in the city’s deadliest attack in over a decade.

The attack came on the eve of a benefit concert Grande is scheduled to play in Manchester on Sunday in aid of the victims and their families. Witness Mark Roberts said he said saw a van speeding across London Bridge toward London Bridge underground station, which suddenly swerved, bounced off the pavement and hit several pedestrians.

“They were running in all the pubs and all the bars and they were stabbing everyone”, he said. After one of the men was shot, Sciotto, captured a photo of the suspect on the ground wearing what appeared to be canisters strapped to his chest.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

British police responded to eyewitness reports late Saturday that a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge.

Prime Minister Theresa May has returned to Downing Street for security briefings and will chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency response committee – Cobra – later today. She had said she did not know where two people she had been with were.

Trump also offered the US’ “full support” in investigating the two terror attacks at the iconic London Bridge and Borough Market in the heart of the UK’s capital.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the attacks as “barbaric”.

Witnesses reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge.

The bridge was reportedly closed in both directions. “Police officers were shouting: ‘Get out of here, you need to go!’ I heard at least eight rounds of gunshots, but I’m not sure who was shooting”.

Gerard Kavanar, 46, said he had seen a chef with “blood on his shoulder” in the area.

The van was traveling at approximately 50 miles per hour when the incident took place, according to BBC reporter Holly Jones who was at the scene and witnessed the crash.

Witnesses reported seeing two men shot by police.

A taxi driver named Chris told LBC that he saw three men get out of the van after it had rammed the pedestrians on London Bridge, Sky News reported.

He told BBC Radio 5Live: “It veered to the right and people were trying to run away from it”.

“People were yelling, ‘Everybody run, a terrorist, terrorist, run, run run. And then people started screaming coming back up”, the 31-year-old said.

He said: “They were running up going “this is for Allah”, they ran up and stabbed this girl, I don’t know how many times, ten times, maybe 15″.

“There were five or six people that we tried to help, they were young people”.