India, China benefiting the most: Trump pulls out of Paris climate deal

Worldwide leaders including the pope had pressed Trump not to abandon the accord.

The National Climate Change Secretariat said on Friday that Singapore will continue contributing to the global effort to address climate change.

The ads were sponsored by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and the sustainability nonprofit Ceres and included a shorter version of a letter that was first signed in April, arguing that “the United States can best exercise global leadership and advance U.S. interests by remaining a full partner in this vital global effort”. Can any global initiative succeed without the involvement of the United States? Syria and Nicaragua are the only other non-participants in the accord.

These states have been taking charge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for years now. “The problem with the Paris Agreement is how it was done-without the approval of the American people or their elected representatives through a ratified treaty”, she said.

The Disney leader also took to Twitter saying: “as a matter of principle, I’ve resigned from the President’s Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal”.

Charlie Zender, a UC Irvine professor of Earth system science, said the decision means the USA will no longer provide money to Third World countries who can not afford to reduce greenhouse gases causing climate change.

Oil supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron reiterated their support for the endangered agreement, while automaker General Motors said the White House’s decision would not lessen its resolve on the climate. He would follow the four-year rule to get out of it.

The White House did not say whether Trump talked to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the UK’s Theresa May before or after he announced his decision.

Former President Barack Obama helped lead the charge in crafting the large-scale environmental initiative in December 2015 as part of his climate change agenda. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk said.

“The Prime Minister expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the United Kingdom remained committed to the Paris Agreement, as she set out recently at the G7″. “It wasn’t enough”, he said.

“It is disappointing internationally that the U.S.is not going to have a leading role in combating climate change”, said Burdock.

Smaller states also aim to lead by example.

Musk isn’t the only CEO who has pushed Trump to uphold the deal.

“While President Trump may not care about protecting the environment for future generations I know that Marylanders do”, Kamenetz said.

US Democrats were equally as dismayed – former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called Mr Trump’s move “a disgrace”.

Trump’s decision is likely to play well with the Republican base, so the more immediate damage may be on the diplomatic front.

Zachary Barber, of the nonprofit PennEnvironment, said many citizens are concerned with climate change and the impact of their carbon footprint.

“Trump said the deal gives other countries an unfair advantage” over the United States, and allows other polluting countries to continue its greenhouse gas emissions while the U.S.is forced to cut its own.

Given @POTUS irresponsible decision on #ParisAccord, all the more important that leaders like @JerryBrownGov in California keep pressing on.

With this move, the United States relinquishes leadership in the battle against global warming and its pernicious consequences: pollution – the air in some cities, such as Beijing and Mexico City, is often unbreathable – rising sea levels, which will inundate coastal areas and cause enormous losses and human displacement; and abrupt changes in the ecological balance.