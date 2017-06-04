India committed to climate change issues: Minister

The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker asked Pruitt. “He started with a conclusion, and the evidence brought him to the same conclusion”.

The move was denounced by leaders around the world including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and France’s president Emmanuel Macron.

“There is reason to be hopeful especially when you look at countries like China who have said very publicly yesterday [Thursday] that they’re going to stay within the Paris Accord and also they’re setting up cap and trade system, much similar to that of Quebec, California and Ontario’s”, said Heurtel. The point was for countries to have individual targets, then draw up their own policy measures in order to meet them.

In an oblique reference to pleas from European leaders at the G-7 summit in Sicily recently that the USA must stay on in the treaty, the President said: “Foreign leaders in Europe, Asia, and across the world should not have more to say with respect to the US economy than our own citizens and their elected representatives”. Mr Trump is playing to his constituency, saying: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“.

But his decision was criticised by several leaders at home and overseas.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said despite the president’s decision, the mayors of many big American cities continue to support the accord. We will buy and create more demand for electric cars and trucks.

Trump said the US could re-enter negotiations on the climate pact, but that idea was dismissed by the EU Commissioner for Climate Action Miguel Arias Cañete, who said Friday that “the 29 articles of the Paris Agreement are not to be renegotiated, they are to be implemented”.

Carbon reduction targets that the USA set under Paris commitment aimed at reducing emissions by 26-28% in a decade.

So far no countries have said they will follow Trump’s lead, which has been widely condemned, with China and Europe pledging to unite to save “Mother Earth” in the face of Trump’s decision to take the world’s second largest carbon polluter out of the Paris climate change pact. The Obama administration had committed $3 billion to the fund of which one billion dollars has been transferred.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk quit the president’s economic advisory councils following Trump’s decision. But if liberals and progressives take one thing away from Ivanka’s massive failure to influence the president’s understanding of climate change, it’s that if daddy’s love and esteem for his favorite child has such hard limits, the rest of us are definitely screwed. Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook both Tweeted our their disappointment, while Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg called the exit “bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and [something that] puts our children’s future at risk”.

China and the European Union have reaffirmed their commitments to fight global warming but failed to agree on a formal climate statement due to divisions over trade.