By freeing the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, President Trump is freeing taxpayers from ridiculous and unproductive foreign policy agreements.

The pact was the first legally binding global deal to fight climate change.

Set aside the argument that walking out of the 2015 global deal to mitigate climate change is immoral.

“By the way, we should be grateful to President Trump”.

In the United States of America itself, the Washington Post said Mr Trump was not considering the bigger picture with regard to climate change.

Trump also cited a study as evidence the agreement would cost millions of American jobs. He said that figure would include 440,000 lost manufacturing jobs.

A U.S. -less alliance would make the Paris accord’s ambitious greenhouse-gas-emission goals much more challenging to reach but “not impossible”, says UI Atmospheric Sciences Professor ATUL JAIN: “Bur one thing’s for sure: Without U.S. participation, there will be less funds available for the developing countries to combat global warming“.

“At what point does America get demeaned?”

‘I ask humbly to remember your children, their children & all children will be left to live w/the results of your decision, ‘ the staunch critic of Trump said. And they won’t be. Downing Street said: “The prime minister expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the United Kingdom remained committed to the Paris Agreement, as she set out recently at the G7″. Most of the observed changes in the climate system since the 1950s have been unprecedented, with each of the last three decades getting successively warmer than any preceding decades since the 1850s, according to a 2014 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

In fact, he never uttered those words during his lengthy remarks Thursday.

Despite this, a number of figures from USA industry expressed their dismay at Mr Trump’s move. “Scott Pruitt is a liar”.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, he added.

And when another reporter pressed the official on whether Trump agrees with many scientists that human activities are driving up global temperatures, the official sidestepped the query.

In a heartfelt message the Terminator actor said: ‘One man cannot destroy our progress, one man can’t stop our clean energy revolution, one man can’t go back in time, only I can do that. But, he added, it would be “fine” if neither happened.

In Paris, where the agreement was reached after painstaking negotiations, President Emmanuel Macron encouraged an American brain drain, inviting USA climate scientists to move to France instead. Russian Federation is a huge and diverse country from the point of view of its natural complex, the economy, the climate. The United States’ commitment to the agreement signaled to the world that this is a critical issue and that we all must play a role in reducing emissions and shifting to new energy sources.

China was long viewed as a major obstacle to a binding global climate deal, especially during 2009 negotiations in Copenhagen, where Beijing insisted advanced industrial nations should bear the bulk of the burden when it comes to cutting CO2.

Referring to “the latest unfortunate decisions of the new administration”, Tusk said that the European Union and China had “demonstrated solidarity with future generations”.