Outlining India’s principled position on the dispute over the South China Sea, Modi in his address at the 11th East Asia Summit (EAS) in September a year ago had said “the threat or use of force” to resolve would complicate matters affecting peace and stability.

It was up to He Lei, vice president of the Academy of Military Science of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, to respond to a defiant speech by James Mattis, the US secretary of defense, who stressed that the USA will continue to export arms to Taiwan and criticized China’s aggression in the South China Sea. “We will still be there”, he said.

Since coming to office, President Donald Trump has made North Korea a top priority, and in his speech, Mattis echoed concerns the administration has about the clear and present danger the North poses to the region and beyond.

The US has been the strongest military power in the Asia-Pacific since World War II.

The Asia-Pacific region, often referred to by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as the Indo-Pacific, has experienced a peaceful security environment and unprecedented economic growth.

“We should take care not to rush to interpret an intent to engage on different terms as one not to engage at all”, he said on Friday night. But he stressed that China must follow through on pledges to de-nuclearize the Korean Peninsula through pressure on Pyongyang. In addition to words and support, however, he said action was needed as well – from all parties.

The Trump administration has pledged to work with China on North Korea, but Trump has said the United States would act unilaterally if China did not step in.

“The thing your allies want is predictability, consistency and continuity”, said William Cohen, who served as defense secretary in the Clinton administration.

“We look forward to our long-time friend’s return to democratic governance and the expansion of our military-to-military relationship grounded in our everlasting confidence in the Thai people”, he added.

Adding to the uncertainty is the rapid rise of China as the preeminent superpower in the region.

The same goes for regional rules and regulations, he added, noting China’s recent progress along with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in drafting a framework for a code of conduct for the South China Sea.

He said he also would not be drawn on what discussions he had with Mr Mattis on ” military matters” but told reporters “I assure you we stay in the closest of contact with our ally on all of these issues”. China’s disregard for worldwide law …

China sent a relatively low-level military delegation to attend the security conference in Singapore. “Ultimately we believe that China will come to recognize North Korea as a strategic liability and not an asset”.