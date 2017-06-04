India to acquire S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia

Russian Federation and Turkey have agreed on all technical aspects of the deal on supplies of S-400 missile systems, CEO of Rostec Corporation Sergey Chemezov said Saturday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

India had on 15 October past year announced a deal on the Triumf air defence systems, worth over $5 billion, besides joint production of four state-of-art frigates and setting up of a joint production facility for making Kamov helicopters.

On April 28, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Moscow and Ankara had reached an agreement on the purchase of the S-400 air defense systems with the negotiations on joint production and the prices being underway. “There is an agreement between governments and now we are simply discussing the terms”, Russia’s official Tass news agency quoted Rogozin as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, (r), and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after a news conference following their talks in Putin’s residence in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Russian Federation has reiterated selling S-400 missile systems to India and Turkey. “The contract has not yet been signed”, Chemezov had said.

The S-400 uses four missiles to fill its performance envelope: the very-long-range 40N6 (400 km), the long-range 48N6 (250 km), the medium-range 9M96E2 (120 km) and the short-range 9M96E (40 km). India and Russian Federation have been in talks for over a year for the purchase of at least five systems of S-400 that will be a game changer in the region.

India is interested in getting five systems of the most modern air defence system, capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence.

The S-400 Triumph is Russia’s latest mobile long-range multiple anti-aircraft missile system, which came into service in 2007.

S-400 can engage up to 36 targets simultaneously with as many as 72 missiles at altitudes of five meters to 30 km.