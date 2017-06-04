India v Pakistan: Everything you need to know

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh stood out in an all-round batting effort, propelling India to 319 for three against Pakistan after rain halted proceedings twice in the marquee clash of the Champions Trophy here today.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed opted to field first against India.

While Pakistan hold a 2-1 lead over their fierce rivals in the Champions Trophy, it is India who have won 10 out of the 11 contests at the World Cup and World T20 tournaments between the two sides.

Those 91 runs will help him find his form as India play their next two matches in this ICC Champions Trophy, but if that that innings actually helped India or hampered them a touch, only time will tell.

As far as Playing XI is concerned, India are going into the match with five bowlers namely Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Due to diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, the two teams rarely lock horns against each other barring an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, and the hotly fought battle has over the years drawn a wide range of audience.

Both are matured enough to understand country’s interest which is paramount and let us all hope team India performs well under their partnerships.

Pakistan were donated a wicket, however, when Dhawan hoisted a full toss from teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan straight to Azhar Ali at deep midwicket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has been criticised for advertising Kumble’s job a week before a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day global (ODI) sides got started.

It is because Dhawan played so well that Rohit could take his time and eat up those dot balls at the other end. The pressure started building on the bowlers and fielders and, as a result, they dropped Yuvraj and Kohli in the process, which cost them hugely in the death overs.

Unperturbed by the fall of Yuvraj’s wicket, Kohli and new batsman Pandya played freely and started knocking the ball out of the ground.

Sharma went 43 balls without a boundary before cover-driving and pulling Wahab for a four and a six off successive deliveries.

Hasan eventually had Yuvraj lbw on review but by then the damage had been done.