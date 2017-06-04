India will play under pressure, says Sarfraz

India’s Champions Trophy defence begins against an uneasy backdrop.

Pakistan, who upset the odds to draw a Test series in England a year ago, have already been in Birmingham for two weeks in preparation for their bid to win the Champions Trophy, a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day global teams.

But Kohli, speaking to reporters at Edgbaston on Saturday, said: “There are no problems whatsoever”.

The star batsman accused some members of the media of making mischief, adding: “They’re doing their job, they’re trying to create a nice livelihood”. “The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe”.

But in age of ever more aggressive batting and ever higher strike rates, his figures look old-fashioned – a criticism that has been made of Pakistan’s overall approach to white-ball cricket as it’s now played. People got exactly what they wanted out of the training nets. “But how they come into the equation, as apart from an all-rounder, you can only play four bowlers”, Kohli said at the pre-match press conference. “They bring a lot of energy to the team”.

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur.

Iqbal says this behaviour is not just limited to matches between India and Pakistan.

“But if you have prepared properly, you will be nervous but it will be excited nervousness. There’s nothing more you could have done”.

“It is always a test of the captain in pressure matches against India but I think the whole team is with Sarfraz”.

“We are number eight (in the world rankings), where else can we go?” said Sarfraz with a huge grin. All eyes will be on today’s match, though Team India are the favourites.

“In the past year we’ve scored the third-most amount of 300s”, he said.

“Even without bilateral ties, there’s no surprise because of videos and all, but yes playing (against) new bowlers you don’t know what magic delivery they have”, Gavaskar said at the Aaj Tak Salaam cricket convention in London. I have vivid memories of his sublime century against us in the 2012 Asia Cup, while he was at his absolute best in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 clash at Adelaide, laying the foundation of an Indian win with a masterful hundred.

In the pre-match press conference on the eve of the blockbuster clash with Pakistan, Kohli said if one has no knowledge about the issue, they must not speculate.

While Champions Trophy is one ICC event where Pakistan enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against India but on paper, Kohli’s men are far superior in each and every department of the game.

India are placed in Group B along with Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.