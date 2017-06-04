Indian PM Modi vows to go ‘above and beyond’ climate accord

The two leaders voiced concern over the growing threat of terrorism worldwide. India has bought 36 Rafale fighter jets, the delta-winged French aircraft that have been a hard sell.

Where the White House video claimed the United States set up a $3 billion UN “slush fund”, the French video points out that the US financial commitment to the “green climate” fund is less, per capita, than that of many other countries, including Germany and France. “World needs to unite to defeat the menace of terrorism”, Modi said.

India’s Prime Minister and the new French President have said they will co-operate in the fight against climate change, after meeting for the first time in Russian Federation.

The two countries agreed to fight terrorism in all its forms, he added.

Ties between India and France have grown in recent years, most notably in the defense sector with New Delhi ordering 36 French-made Rafale fighter jets.

On his part, Macron said: “Many Indian soldiers died for our country, for its freedom and it is evidence of strong bonds between our countries”.

He termed the Paris climate agreement as a shared legacy of the world. “For us, this is an article of faith”.

U.S. think tank Climate Interactive predicts that if all nations fully achieve their Paris pledges, the average global surface temperature rise by 2100 will be 3.3°, or 3.6° without the US. At the time, Modi said, he had replied “Paris or no Paris, it is our conviction that we have no right to snatch from our future generation their right to have a clean and handsome earth”.

In a new parody video, the French government says “au countraire” to facts put out by the White House in a cartoon about the Paris accord.

Macron and Modi also discussed their countries’ strategic partnership.

The two leaders pledged to work together to cut carbon emissions, and Macron said he would travel to India before year’s end for a summit on promoting solar energy. ISA was jointly launched by Modi and then-French President Francois Hollande in the presence of the then-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on 30 November 2015 as a coalition of solar resource-rich countries. France is also a key partner in India’s development initiatives in areas like defence, space, nuclear and renewable energy, urban development and railways.

The Prime Minister thanked President Macron for the warm welcome and congratulated him for the election victory.

In what is fast becoming a trademark of Macron’s newly-minted administration, France’s new president is giving Trump a taste of his own medicine with some tasteful trolling on Twitter.