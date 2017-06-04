Information leaked in USA affects Manchester bomb probe

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to take up the issue of evidence leaks over the Manchester bombing in the USA media with President Donald Trump when she meets him at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels later on Thursday. A further 64 were injured.

Authorities in the United Kingdom increasingly believe Abedi, a British-born man of Libyan descent, had help in plotting the attack, and are now relentlessly seeking possible accomplices and trying to track down the location where the bomb could have been manufactured, reports the New York Times.

“She expressed the view that the intelligence sharing relationship we have with the USA is hugely important and valuable, but that the information that we share should be kept secure”, a British Government source said. There has got to be a complete review. May said at the time Britain would continue to share intelligence with Washington.

“It’s dramatic, it’s a game-changer”.

“Leaking information it’s something on the level of intelligence services it’s not done”.

May is to raise concerns with Donald Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting in Brussels later today.

Greater Manchester Police declined to comment on the BBC report but prime minister Theresa May said she would raise the issue in a one-to-one meeting with United States president onaldTrump at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The BBC reported that Greater Manchester Police, the regional force overseeing the investigation, is “furious” with the Americans.

An eyewitness told AFP that police shouted at the man to lie on the ground before taking him away.

Due to the Five Eyes intelligence sharing agreement, it is then passed on to the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Abedi’s father has said his son is innocent.

Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham criticised the U.S. leaks, tweeting that he had complained to the acting U.S. ambassador and “was assured they would stop”.

The channel said its investigation reveals how Salman grew up on the same housing estates in south Manchester as a group of young men who radicalised each other – with some fighting for ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

“They blocked the whole street”, he said, adding that he saw the man handcuffed and taken away in a auto.

The British government has expressed its anger at the release in U.S. media of details from the investigation into Monday’s concert attack, including photographs of parts of the bomb.

The decision to stop sharing police information with USA agencies was an extraordinary step as Britain sees the United States as its closest ally on security and intelligence.

In his North Atlantic Treaty Organisation speech, he said: “Prime minister May, all of the nations here today grieve with you and stand with you”.

“The British police have been very clear they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity, the element of surprise”.

“I wouldn’t go that far but I can say they are perfectly clear about the situation and that it shouldn’t happen again”, Rudd said when asked about that.