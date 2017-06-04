Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the lone Trump official representing the administration on Sunday public affairs shows, broadly characterized reports that Kushner might have sought such back-channel communications as “a good thing”. During a December 2016 meeting with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak, Kushner allegedly proposed the use of Russian diplomatic facilities as a way to shield pre-inauguration discussions with Kislyak from monitoring, according to The Post.

He met separately last December – after the election but before Trump assumed office – with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to Washington, and Sergey Gorkov, the head of the government-owned Vnesheconombank, which has been subject to US sanctions because of its role in Russia’s occupation of a part of Ukraine.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the.FakeNews media”, Trump wrote in one tweet.

The FBI is interested in the details of Kushner’s meeting with Kislyak, a meeting that the White House first disclosed in March. The conversation was relayed by Kislyak to Moscow and intercepted by US intelligence officials, according to USA officials briefed on the reports. Cory Booker, N.J., said the reported Kushner meeting needs additional probing.

CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza also said he doesn’t believe Kushner was “lone-wolfing” it at the time, but was following orders from his father-in-law or Michael Flynn, who would later be booted as Trump’s national security advisor over his ties to Russian Federation.

According to the person familiar with the Kushner meeting, the Trump team eventually felt there was no need for a back channel once Rex Tillerson was confirmed as secretary of state on February 1. Officials said he misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he and the ambassador had discussed US sanctions against Russian Federation in a phone call.

Other meetings with foreign dignitaries were treated with similar secrecy during the Trump transition.

Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, told Congress this month that the deception left Flynn vulnerable to being blackmailed by the Russians.

Kushner, is one of Trump’s closest advisers.

Reuters has reported that Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with Kislyak past year, including two phone calls between April and November.

Kushner’s lawyer, Jamie Gorelick said a few days ago in a statement, “Mr”. Gorkov was trained by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

Former US intelligence officials have told Business Insider’s Natasha Bertrand that if Kushner did try to establish a backchannel to Russian Federation without going through the conventional US intelligence paths, it would be “off the map”, “explosive”, and “extremely risky”.

