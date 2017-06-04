President Donald Trump abandoned science with his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris agreement on climate change, saying, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“-a wonderfully clear statement of his inability to recognize that the earth shares one atmosphere”.

Pruitt spoke at a White House briefing one day after Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. He said his administration could try to renegotiate the existing agreement or try to create a new one that is more favorable to the U.S.

The US President’s decision drew strong reactions from various quarters.

But even if the U.S. walks away from its Paris Agreement commitments there may not be a sudden spike in carbon emissions in the United States, as companies have spent heavily to accommodate sustainability and pollution issues.

Under the agreement, every country submitted a plan to lower greenhouse emissions and agreed to meet regularly and share progress. The president’s decision to abandon the almost 200-nation strong pact drew sharp condemnation from global leaders as well as major corporations within the United States and around the world.

There are already more than twice as many U.S.jobs in solar energy than coal, about 374,000 to 160,000, according to the Energy Department. “I can assure you that France will not give up the fight”, he said. Both countries have been outspoken in their climate change concerns and support for the Paris agreement. Many American business leaders have voiced disappointment at Trump’s decision to leave, latest among them Dow Chemical chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris, who heads the president’s manufacturing council.

Trump’s Thursday announcement leaned heavily on the notion that withdrawal from the climate agreement will allow American businesses, especially coal mining, to prosper.

And it says the USA move will “provide China with a massive opportunity to seize global leadership from the US on climate change and low carbon investment”.

“To everyone for whom the future of our planet is important, I say let’s continue going down this path so we’re successful for our Mother Earth”, she said to applause from lawmakers. In response Friday, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt said there were other studies to back up the president’s position.

Putin said that Moscow wanted to wait before ratifying the Paris climate agreement till the participating countries set out clear-cut rules.

Again, Conway dodged, saying Trump believes in “clean air, clean water”.

Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego, tweeted, “Backward and alone?” Such alliances “build momentum for a clean-energy future”, Brown told The Associated Press in an interview.

Davis also said withdrawing from the agreement would hurt the environment and economy.

During his election campaign, Trump called global warming “a hoax” and promised to scrap the agreement and return jobs to the coal industry that is often an easy target for environmentalists. It’s an important worldwide agreement on climate change.

On the state level, Gov. It’s unclear why the US would need to start such negotiations given that the climate agreement gave each country the ability to set its own targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The US decision to walk away from a hard-fought diplomatic achievement will make it all that more hard for the US to be seen as a reliable foreign partner, even among its closest allies.

