Investors bet Trump climate withdrawal to boost US oil drilling

According to the agreement, by 2025, the U.S. was to reduce gas emissions by 26-28% in comparison with the levels seen ten years ago.

Brown said: “We need to collaborate”. India and China therefore pitched for the U.S. to compensate the world for the havoc that the world’s lone superpower wrought on the world.

The World Health Organisation predicts that 250,000 people will die every year due to the health effects brought about by a polluted and warming planet, as malaria and dengue fever spread to new regions and food production is affected.

May’s said she spoke to Trump by phone “and told him that the U.K. believes in the Paris agreement and that we didn’t want the United States to leave the Paris agreement”.

But she told reporters in a brief statement that “it’s now necessary to look forward after last night’s announcement by the USA administration”.

He said American withdrawal “represents a reassertion of American sovereignty”.

Many American businesses have already indicated that they intend to pursue the same programme of emission reductions that they were previously following – companies from General Motors to PepsiCo, and from Shell to Microsoft – all have expressed disappointment about Mr Trump’s decision.

The most important emissions-related decisions made by state and local leaders tend not to fall directly under the “emissions policy” header. “And they won’t be”, Mr Trump added.

Brown, who vigorously opposes the United States’ withdrawal from the pact, lambasted Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris accord as “insane”.

German industry associations warned that Trump’s decision would harm the global economy and lead to market distortions.

At their short summit, the European Union and China – two of the world’s major polluters – are set to reaffirm their stance on global warming. He writes, “Under the normal rules of the agreement, the United States can not withdraw until November 2020″, but “there is a nuclear option“.

The condemnation was quick and unflinching.

And, as a way of showing their support of the Paris agreement, many cities around the world made major landmarks glow green last night – including The World Trade Centre, the Kosciuszko Bridge and City Hall in Donald Trump’s home town of NY.

Trump has every right to change them, just as he has been countermanding many of Obama’s climate-related executive orders.

Obama signed on to the Paris deal by executive decree – not with Senate approval – and Trump is thus perfectly within his rights to rescind USA participation in the same way.

“Tonight, I wish to tell the United States: France believes in you”. “Instead of handholding, I’ll work for a sustainable future for our planet”, he tweeted.

May noted that Japan and Canada – fellow members of the G-7 group of rich industrialized nations – also were not signatories, but like Britain remain committed to the Paris agreement.

China’s Premier Li Keqiang said fighting climate change is an “international responsibility”, adding: “It’s not invented by China. and we realise that this is a global consensus agreement”.