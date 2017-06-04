Investors bet Trump climate withdrawal to boost USA drilling

“The Paris Agreement remains a cornerstone in the cooperation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change and for implementing the 2030 Agenda sustainable development goals”, the statement said. But what does it all mean?

“Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s future at risk”, wrote Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post. He explained via Twitter that he is leaving the presidential council because he believes climate change is real and that leaving the accord is no good for America and the whole world.

The Paris accord, reached by almost 200 countries in 2015, was meant to limit global warming to 2 degrees or less by 2100, mainly through pledges to cut carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

Under former President Barack Obama, the US had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

“But other major players including the European Union, China and India have reiterated their willingness to step up efforts in the face of the U.S. change of heart over the landmark deal”, it said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers a speech during a parliamentary meeting at the United Nations conference on climate change in Paris in 2015.

The U.S. had pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions 26 to 28 percent by 2025 as part of the non-binding deal. While Trump wheezes on about coal jobs, Musk and every other smart business leader in the world knows that alternative energy will be the driver of the global economy in the years to come. Schwarzenegger has blasted Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal.

“Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us”, Bloomberg said. That speaks not just to its leaders’ desire to modernize the nation, but also for global recognition and a re-emergence from the “humiliations” suffered during colonial rule and war during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Why is it a big deal?

Obama’s effort to engage China’s Xi on climate issues helped spur the change.

To Washington’s chagrin, China a year ago set up its own development bank to meet needs left unfilled by US -led institutions like the World Bank.

Moreover, she said that China is willing to strengthen effective communication and practical cooperation with the European Union to safeguard and advance the process of multilateral governance on climate change. He said he would start a process that could last four years to withdraw from the deal, which has been signed by nearly every other nation on Earth.

How has the world reacted?

Schwarzenegger’s successor as governor of California, Democrat Jerry Brown, was one of the first state leaders to announce his defiance of Trump’s decision.

In a phone call with the USA president, Mrs May said the United Kingdom remained committed to the deal, according to a Downing Street statement.

However, some people think she should have been stronger in her criticism.

Trump said in his announcement that the U.S. would seek a more “fair” deal. The Philippine government has urged the U.S. president to reconsider its withdrawal from the agreement.