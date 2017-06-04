Joni Ernst, Pence told more than 1,400 Iowa Republicans that, thanks to Trump, “American businesses are growing again, they are investing in America again”.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has criticised his successor Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement but voiced confidence that USA states and businesses will work harder to protect the planet.

“That’s why Congress must come together under the leadership of President Donald TrumpDonald TrumpTrump files extension for 2016 taxes Pence presses Congress to pass healthcare by end of summer United Nations refugee agency head pleads for funding from Trump administration MORE and relieve Iowa and relieve America and repeal and replace ObamaCare”.

Trump’s decision on Thursday to quit the Paris climate agreement sparked furious worldwide criticism.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst third annual “Roast and Ride” event on Saturday will feature prominent Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence as a special guest. “I couldn’t have been more proud this week to be standing with a president who choose to put American workers and American jobs first”.

The riders rolled past a stage backed by towering, metal grain bins, draped in American and Iowa flags.

It’s not as if there is a revolt brewing within the Iowa GOP.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was one of the roughly 500 Harley Davidson riders joining Ernst on the 50-mile ride through central Iowa’s scenic Des Moines River valley to Boone.

Vice President Pence urged lawmakers on Saturday to pass a healthcare reform measure by the end of summer.

Pence would seem to be the right validator for Trump in Iowa.

Pence promoted low unemployment and the economy’s overall health, which he attributed to Trump’s cancellation of regulations enacted under President Barack Obama.

Retired nurse Kay Quirk says she’s still waiting ‘to see a conservative agenda put forward’. She and other Iowa conservatives say they’re bothered that Trump hasn’t delivered on the promise to repeal Obama’s health care law. Ted Cruz in Iowa’s leadoff presidential caucuses a year ago, and many of Cruz’s supporters say they would back him again if he runs.

Trump also “has stood for the sanctity of human life”, Pence said.

Pence was in Iowa to buck up the influential Christian right in that state, although the vast majority of Iowa Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton headlined a county GOP dinner in conservative western Iowa last month, though he firmly dismissed he was making plans to run in 2020.

And Pastor Mike Demastus said Trump hasn’t “moved the needle one notch” on moral issues. However, some emerging Republican national prospects have accepted invitations from party leaders this year to visit Iowa, host of the leadoff presidential nominating caucuses.