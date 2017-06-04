IP addresses can be faked: Putin rubbished USA ‘evidence’ on election hacking

“It was done by people who wanted to blame him for that”, said the Russian leader at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Vladimir Putin again denied that Russian Federation interfered in last year’s USA election, joking to NBC News’ Megyn Kelly that even her “underage daughter” could have been behind the hacking.

During his talk with Kelly, Putin also said outright that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation alliance “falling apart” would be a good thing for Russia, but the Russian President was quick to add that he doesn’t see the alliance crumbling “just yet”.

Putin said he would continue to communicate with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying good relations are in the interests of both countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that “patriotically minded” private Russian hackers may have been behind the election-season hacking in the United States a year ago.

On Thursday, Putin claimed that the Kremlin did not order the hacking campaign, but that “patriotically minded” Russian citizens may have taken it upon themselves to target “those who say bad things about Russia”. “Can you imagine something like that?”

Vladimir Putin shrugged off Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the most ambitious effort to combat global warming, marking the third time in two days that the Russian president came to the defense of his embattled US counterpart.

The Russian president added that this “attempt to solve internal political issues using instruments of foreign policy” was damaging worldwide relations.

He blamed the Democrats for the failure to acknowledge their mistakes in the campaign, and “taking internal U.S. political squabbles into the worldwide arena”. Visibly irritated by having to discuss the matter, Putin was equally forthright about denying separate accusations that there had been some kind of secret deal between Moscow and the Trump team before his inauguration.

According to Putin, it is possible that Trump could agree to new terms for USA participation “within the framework” of the current agreement, or he could strike an entirely new deal.

“I want to pass the buck back to you”. “Trump’s team was more efficient during the election campaign”.

Putin also said it could have been the Central Intelligence Agency behind the hacking.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, and Moldovan President Igor Dodon appeared on the panel alongside the Russian president.

“Help us restore normal political dialogue”, Putin said. Several current and former aides of Trump are now under investigation over their alleged contacts with Russian officials.

But Friday he said the digital fingerprints, like the ones the U.S. Intelligence Community cited in its assessment as belonging to Russians, can be changed.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was established in 1949 to counter the military strength of the Soviet Union.