Iran condemns London attack, calls for unity in fight against terrorism

“Thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and a huge credit to the emergency services who acted quickly to the injured and dispatch the terrorist eight minutes after the first call”.

She said: “As a mark of respect, the two political parties have suspended our national campaigns for today, but violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

“There was a vehicle with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said. “And then I started picking up bottles, I threw a chair at them a stool, glasses – anything I could get my hands on”. Two weeks ago, the Manchester Arena was attacked by a suicide bomber. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

The suspects were shot dead by police. Hours after the attack the area remained sealed off. They are being treated at six hospitals across London.

“There were three of them. the ambulance came and took them away”. Incidents of stabbing were also reported at nearby Borough Market.

The violence turned a summery night in an area packed with revelers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.

Forensic officers work on London Bridge after the terrorist attack in London, England.

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”. This has happened in a part of London i know well where I did most of my medical training.

“It was horrendous”, he said.

Witnesses said people ran into a bar to seek shelter. We went towards Borough Market and everyone went inside (the bar).

“A man suddenly appeared in the restaurant with a massive knife – some people in the restaurant believe there may have been another man – but it was so chaotic it was hard to tell”, the witness said.

“I want to keep coming and supporting London”, she said. There was a doctor in the pub and she helped him. I went ‘Oi, oi cowards!’ – something like that to them. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

Similar attacks, in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris, have been carried out by militants over the past couple of years.

Prime Minister Theresa May also issued a statement after the Cobra meeting, saying, “we cannot and must not pretend things can continue as they are”. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions.

United States president Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer USA help to Britain.

Trump was briefed on the situation, according to the White House.

The Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, said: “Once again a terrorist attack causes grievous carnage and loss of life in one of our major cities and our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones, those injured in the attack and those traumatised by the events at London Bridge”. Reuters was unable to immediately verify her account.

“And at the same time the security and intelligence agencies and police have disrupted five credible plots since the Westminster attack in March”. “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”. They asked Londoners to “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.

“Now the area is completely closed with police cars going one way and ambulances going the other”, he told Reuters. The condition of the stabbed people was not known.

The man with the knife stabbed a waitress, who was hiding behind a partition, in the neck and stabbed a man in the back before running out of the restaurant, the witness said.

As thousands of people flooded from the area of the attacks – many unable to get home with nearby subway stations shut – locals were quick to offer assistance.