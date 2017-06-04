Iran says Trump’s climate pact withdrawal will isolate US

Rice called Trump’s decision the “coup de grâce” for America’s status as a global leader, and added that it jeopardized United States alliances by isolating the country from the rest of the developed world.

“Climate changes have caused big global challenges and combating the horrific consequences of them requires complete and honest cooperation of all countries, particularly industrialized governments”, he added.

The governor of Hawaii has also pledged to continue concrete steps to implement the Paris accord, while governors of Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon and Virginia committed to clean air and clean energy.

California has the largest carbon trading system in the United States and has frequently hosted officials from China, which has launched seven pilot regional trading schemes. Critics say that the US exit from the Paris accord sets up China to take on a higher-profile global role.

Mr Pruitt cited figures on carbon emissions reduction for the 2000 to 2014 period, spanning the previous Obama administration, but noted that the U.S. did this through “innovation and technology, not government mandate”.

“Just because everyone else thinks the world is flat doesn’t mean you’re wrong”, he said.

“I’m sorry he has to take all of this abuse”, Marilyn Ochs of Bethesda said while holding a handwritten sign.

Moments after Trump announced his decision, several global leaders came out in support of landmark Paris accord and commit to protect the planet “with or without America”. After all, we’re the United States.

Ahead of Trump’s announcement Thursday, other top CEOs in the USA urged the president not to withdraw the US from the Paris agreement, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Exxon CEO Darren Woods.

It was formulated to account for the historical climate damage done by wealthy countries to poorer countries and provisions to help developing countries grow their economies without over-reliance on the same fossil fuel method used by those wealthy countries.

As regards China-EU trade frictions, the premier pointed out that the two sides can manage them through bilateral and multilateral channels.

The U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement does put into question the financing of green policies in the fight against global warming, particularly those dependent on U.S. funds, but the decision in Washington should not weigh too heavily on global efforts to limit greenhouse gas emissions, observers believed.

“We are inquiring with Bloomberg as to the plan they are discussing and whether Yale should sign on as well”, O’Connor told the News. And we are leading with respect to Carbon dioxide production. To which, France President Emmanuel Macron said: “We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord”.

The announcement drew sharp reactions from world leaders who criticized President Trump, while they affirmed their commitment to protecting the planet. Yet, Trump has ensured that the USA would be frowned upon for its actions universally. He said participating in the pact would undermine the U.S. economy, wipe out jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a disadvantage.

Republican governors of Vermont and MA have also expressed their commitment to improving and protecting the environment.

Asked about Trump’s climate views on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he hadn’t discussed the matter with the president. But the president, who told the authoritarian leaders of the Middle East that he was “not here to lecture”, blasted America’s closest allies for being “unfair” to USA taxpayers. “It is no surprise in his positioning as the American president in the sense that, for him, climate change is a big joke”, said Jean-Eric Branaa, professor of American politics at the University of Paris II.