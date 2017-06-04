Iran says Trump’s Paris climate pact withdrawal will isolate US

“The withdrawal of the United States from the Paris accord indicates the government’s lack of responsibility regarding the global community and it will increasingly isolate them”, foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said, according to the IRNA news agency.

“But the fight against climate change, and all the research, innovation and technological progress it will bring, will continue, with or without the U.S.”, he said.

Its own video uses the same format-background, font, images and music-as the White House version but adds facts to debunk the White House claims. “In order to achieve Paris in full and deliver a low emission, resilient and more secure future for every man, woman, and child, it is very encouraging to see that all actors reaffirm their willingness to work together”, Espinosa said.

The video also refers to major companies such as Exxonmobil and Microsoft which “disagree” that the accord will “undermine” USA jobs.

The tweet includes a now-popular hashtag “Make Our Planet Great Again” – a cheeky adaptation of the nationalist slogan used by Trump on his election campaign trail, “Make America Great Again”.

But newly-elected president Emmanuel Macron has made a point of speaking in English, apparently seeking to make direct contact with a wider audience.

A decision by President Trump to pull the USA out of the world’s first comprehensive agreement on tackling climate change and seek renegotiated terms “fair” to America has drawn widespread worldwide condemnation. Though Trump pledged to renegotiate the deal, he also hedged that it would be “fine” if those talks failed.

He said the USA would stop implementing measures to meet its commitments under the agreement to cut emissions by 26-28% on 2005 levels by 2025, and end funding for poor countries to cope with climate change.

The accord is “irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated”, they said.