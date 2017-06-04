Iranian Foreign Minister criticizes Trump

Trump’s speech marked a departure from his rhetoric on the campaign and in the Oval Office – at least, to a degree.

“Iran funds, arms, and trains terrorists, militias, and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region”. Emboldened by the election results, crowds of Iranians in the capital, Teheran, demanded what they hope President Hassan Rouhani’s second term will bring: The release of opposition figures, more freedom of thought and fewer restrictions on daily life.

A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and extremists. “But the path to peace begins right here, on this ancient soil, in this sacred land”, Trump said.

“They’re going to hire US companies”, Trump’s economic adviser Gary Cohn told reporters, according to a White House pool report. But Trump’s offhand remark was another stark reminder that his troubles at home, including the investigation of his campaign’s ties to Russian Federation and his firing of FBI Director James Comey, have followed him across the ocean.

“The president is clearly indicating that this fight of good against evil has nothing to do with religion”.

Trump’s signature phrase “radical Islamic terrorism” was not included in the speech excerpts.

It appears, according to the released excerpts, that Trump has chose to use a substitute phrase: “Islamist extremism”.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus joined for some of the meetings, while Jason Greenblatt, who advises Trump on Israel and is a former executive at the Trump Organization, joined the president in his meeting with Sissi.

“Just an exhausted guy”, the senior White House official said.

The approach was also created to contrast with former President Barack Obama, whom Trump has criticized for his handling of the fight against Islamic State.

“It was also disappointing that the president did not mention the refusal of much of the Muslim world to negotiate with and accept Israel as a Jewish state”.

The speech in a gilded hall bedecked with chandeliers is part of an effort to redefine his relationship with the Muslim world.

But Rohani said stability in the Middle East without Iran’s help was impossible and accused the United States of “lacking knowledge” of the region.

Klein said his organization was pleased that Trump strongly condemned Iran, that he condemned “ISIS, Hezbollah and Hamas and Iran in the same sentence – for they are all part of the same scourge of Islamist terror”.

United States First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump eschewed the strict Saudi Arabia dress code while attending different events in the country.

White House aides have also tried to play down expectations for significant progress on the peace process during Trump’s stop, casting the visit as symbolic.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in an editorial yesterday that U.S. President Donald Trump should speak with Saudi leaders about how to avoid another September 11 attack.

Trump’s remarks came in a meeting with dozens of regional leaders who gathered in Riyadh for a summit with Trump and Saudi King Salman.

As voters in Iran danced in the streets, celebrating the landslide re-election of a moderate as President, President Trump stood in front of a gathering of leaders from across the Muslim world and called on them to isolate a nation he said had “fuelled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror”.

Earlier today, on Trump’s first visit to Israel as president, he said he sees a growing recognition among Muslim nations that they share a “common cause” with Israel in their determination to counter threats posed by Iran.