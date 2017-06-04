Iraqi troops retake district near Mosul from ISIL

The United Nations says that almost eight hundred thousand people have fled northern Iraq’s Mosul city since start of the military operation in February while one hundred eighty thousand are still living in the areas that are under the control of Islamic State group.

Iraqi and United States sources believe the Isis leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been hiding in Baaj.

The fall of the city would, in effect, mark the end of the terrorist group in Iraq.

Iraqi government armed forces are focusing their effort on dislodging insurgents from remaining pockets in Mosul.

While reporting nominally to Iraq’s Shi’ite-led government, Popular Mobilization has Iranian military advisers, one of whom died last month fighting near Baaj.

Securing border territory between Iraq and Syria is important for Iran to reopen a land route to supply Syrian president Bashar Al Assad’s army with weapons in his protracted war with rebels and militants.

In the early morning, the paramilitary units broke into the town from three directions and fought sporadic clashes against IS militants, leaving heavy casualties among them and took full control of the town, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Hashd Shaabi units, said in another statement.

Iran has helped to train and organize thousands of Shiite militiamen from Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan in Syria’s war.

Iraqi forces, backed by air cover from a US-led coalition, are now engaged in a widespread offensive to dislodge Daesh from Mosul, the terrorist group’s last stronghold in Iraq.

Attacks on Islamic State group targets by USA -led coalition forces have killed 484 civilians since mid-2014, the US military reported Friday.

“Two soldiers were also seriously injured in the bombings”, he said, adding that 11 military vehicles were destroyed in the attacks.