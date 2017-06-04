Ireland’s ruling Fine Gael party set to announce new leader

Mr Varadkar beat his rival, Housing Minister Simon Coveney, with 60% of the votes to lead Fine Gael – the biggest party in the coalition government.

Varadkar’s previous position was as the head of Ireland’s welfare system.

A headline in the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom reads: “Son of Indian immigrant on course to become Ireland’s first openly gay prime minister after being chosen to succeed Enda Kenny”.

Leo Varadkar, while launching his campaign bid for Fine Gael party leader in Dublin, Ireland May 20, 2017.

Ireland’s new Taoiseach will be formally announced when the Dáil reconvenes on June 13.

After entering Irish politics at the age of 22 and getting elected to the parliament at 27, 38-year-old Varadkar has also become one of the world’s youngest PM. If he succeeds Enda Kenny, Varadkar will become the country’s first homosexual Prime Minister.

The Republic of Ireland has chosen its next leader. Born in 1979 to an Indian doctor from Mumbai and an Irish Catholic nurse from County Waterford, he will also become Ireland’s youngest-ever taoiseach – the Irish word for “leader” – and the first son of an immigrant to lead the nation.

Varadkar was educated at the St Francis Xavier National School, Blanchardstown.

Voting took place this week around the country. “He is a medical doctor and GP by profession and a graduate of Trinity College”. Varadkar took a majority of the votes to be declared as the 11th leader of the party counting concluded in Dublin.

His message was clear: Ireland is soon to have a son of an immigrant and a gay man as its leader.

Ahead of the 2015 vote on a referendum legalizing gay marriage, Varadkar, then a cabinet minister, came out as gay. “For me, it’s just the start of a more democratic and more engaged Fine Gael and we will be stronger for it”. He worked as a general practitioner before winning a seat in the Parliament in 2007.

Varadkar spoke to Belfast newspaper the Irish News last month about his boyfriend of almost two years, Dr. Matt Barrett.

The couple have been together since 2015.