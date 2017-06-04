Is Buying Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Here Good Idea?

Therefore 67% are positive. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 3. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 6 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, September 21.

Comerica Bank increased Olin Corp Com Par $1 (OLN) stake by 365.63% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) traded down 1.38% on Monday, reaching $32.13. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://sportsperspectives.com/2017/05/29/suntrust-banks-analysts-lift-earnings-estimates-for-olin-co-oln-updated-updated.html. In terms of the mechanics underlying that movement, traders will want to note that the stock is trading on a float of 4.28% with $163.35 Million sitting short, betting on future declines. Olin Corporation (OLN) now trades with a market capitalization of $5.03 Billion. It has outperformed by 35.20% the S&P500.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st.

02/02/2017 – Olin Corporation was upgraded to “neutral” by analysts at Longbow Research. Cowen analysts stated on 10/02/2017 that they maintained their Outperform rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, July 29. Given the stock’s recent action, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the company’s recent data.

Sell-side analysts also have something to say about this company. Its down 15.5% from 8.75M shares, reported previously. A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by Monness Crespi. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Point72 Asia (Hong Kong) Limited holds 4,241 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 19,031 shares or 0% of the stock.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 37,246 shares to 207,302 valued at $16.17M in 2016Q4. The Beta for the company stands at 1.47 and its Average True Range (ATR) shows a value of 0.92. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold OLN shares while 93 reduced holdings. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. For OLN, the company now has $168.5 Million of cash on the books, which is offset by $81.8 Million current liabilities.

Olin Corporation (OLN) is an interesting player in the Basic Materials space, with a focus on Specialty Chemicals. OKeefe Thomas J sold $322,642 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 893,593 are held by Schwab Charles Mngmt.

Mason Street Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 77,136 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Capital Impact Advisors Llc owns 26,308 shares or 0.44% of their USA portfolio. Olin posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 25 by Credit Suisse. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com holds 209 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 500 shares.

Since February 6, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $2.78 million activity. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 24,095 shares as Olin Corp (OLN)’s stock rose 1.10%. BUNCH C ROBERT sold $296,500 worth of stock. PAIN GEORGE H had sold 60,000 shares worth $1.82M. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2016Q3. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $61,900.00. 112 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. The Maryland-based Advisors Preferred Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Capstone Asset Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 6,273 shares.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SunTrust Banks Comments on Olin Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (OLN)” was reported by Sports Perspectives and is the sole property of of Sports Perspectives. Northern Tru holds 3.43 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Llp reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 1.25 million shares. First Analysis downgraded the shares of CBZ in report on Wednesday, October 7 to “Equal-Weight” rating. 739,160,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.06% in Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM). Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 1.04M shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,212,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is now 1.5 days. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500.

Almost Family, Inc.is a provider of home healthcare services. The company has market cap of $331.15 million. The Firm has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations. It has a 26.21 P/E ratio.