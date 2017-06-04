Is LeBron James a good bet on the NBA’s biggest stage?

It isn’t that fans aren’t excited about the NBA Finals rubber match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors: They just may not want to pay to see them.

(4) 2013 Heat over (1) 2015 Warriors in six games. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oa.

With Cleveland boasting the most outstanding offence in post-season history and Golden State defiant in defence, this promises to be another NBA Finals classic. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Deron Williams smiles during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Green was suspended for Game 5 of last year’s Finals for a cheap shot to LeBron James’ groin and the Cavs will look to exploit Green’s fiery temperament.

In many ways, when Game 1 tips off on Thursday night in Oakland, California, a new generation of National Basketball Association fans will get to understand what it felt like to watch the Lakers and Celtics battles from the 1980s that their fathers and grandfathers still rave about. At some point tonight James will likely become the first player to ever score 6,000 playoff points.

This is the most important key to the Warriors walking away with the NBA Championship-they had trouble closing games throughout the season.

Will Lebron James further the claim of being the best that ever played the game, or will Kevin Durant’s brazen ring chasing pay off?

Andre Iguodala came off the bench for Green – who got his second foul after charging into Cleveland’s Kevin Love – and got his first points of the Finals on a dunk, knotting the game at 12-12. None of the games were decided by more than nine points, with four of them won by five points or fewer.

“I left that in the 20s”, James said referring to his age. “But then what? Unless somebody gets hurt in Cleveland or Golden State, there’s no changing it”.

San Antonio didn’t take kindly to suffering the first finals defeat in franchise history a year earlier, putting together a 62-win regular season before defeating Dallas, Portland and Oklahoma City in their first three playoff rounds en route to a hotly anticipated finals rematch.

“I think that the foundation that’s he’s laid on that team and influence he’s had on that team, stays with them”, says Cleveland’s Shumpert.

“Goal is to win a championship”, Green said. “You don’t care who you’ve got to take down, you just want to take whoever that is down”.

In the Finals James has won, the series go an average of 6.3 games with LeBron led teams going 11-8 ATS in the process, resulting in a much more profitable cash rate of nearly 58 percent.

“You can’t stop LeBron”, said Golden State assistant coach Mike Brown, deputising for head coach Steve Kerr as he recovers from a back surgery.

The Warriors are making history of their own by being the first team in the National Basketball Association to sweep the playoffs through three rounds, with a flawless 12-0 record entering the finals.The Cleveland Cavaliers were not far off with a 12-1 record after sweeping the Indiana Pacers, the Toronto Raptors and losing only one game to the Boston Celtics in game 3. “And hopefully I give them enough life skills throughout their journey where, when they’re ready to fly, they can fly on their own”.

According to the odds makers in Las Vegas and the number crunchers at analytical sites, the Warriors are the clear favorites to win the series after sweeping their way through the playoffs with a record-setting margin of victory of 16.3 points per game.

Golden State, it seems, has a bit of an issue, and a score to settle, with the defending champ Cavs. But it should also be noted the Pistons shot 30 percent from 3-point range in those playoffs, and 34 percent in the regular season.

A month later, Steph was stepping back again as the Warriors welcomed Kevin Durant to their star-studded roster.

If their performances in the play-offs are any indication, Golden State’s “Fearsome Four” have found their groove. That’s a winning percentage of just 42.5 percent.