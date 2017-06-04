Is North Korea Behind the Global Cyberattack?

Experts say that has left millions of Chinese computers without security support and made China among countries most affected by the WannaCry “ransomware” attack that has hit more than 150 countries.

The WannaCry malware that spread to more than 100 countries in a few hours is throwing up several surprises for cybersecurity researchers, including how it gained its initial foothold, how it spread so fast and why the hackers are not making much money from it.

The countries most affected by WannaCry to date are Russia, Taiwan, Ukraine and India, according to Czech security firm Avast.

Marcus Hutchins, a young British computer expert, was hailed a hero after he hit a so-called “kill switch” that slowed the effects of the WannaCry.

Researchers have said that some of the code used in Friday’s ransomware, known as WannaCry software, was almost identical to the code used by the Lazarus Group, a group of North Korean hackers who used a similar version for the devastating hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014 and the last year’s hack of Bangladesh Central Bank.

It comes after United Kingdom security agencies launched an worldwide manhunt to find those responsible for the crippling attack.

The similarities between WannaCry and previous Lazarus Group attacks were first uncovered by Google security researcher Neel Mehta, according to NPR.

In early April, security firm Kaspersky Lab said that a wing of Lazarus devoted to financial gain had installed software to mine Monero on a server in Europe.

Specially, no United States federal systems are affected, he said.

Simon Choi, a director at anti-virus software company Hauri Inc. who has analyzed North Korean malware since 2008 and advises the government on cyberattacks, said the North is no newcomer to the world of bitcoins and has been mining the digital currency using malicious computer programs since as early as 2013.

“We believe this might hold the key to solve some of the mysteries around this attack”, said researchers at the Russian-based security firm Kaspersky, adding that further research was needed.

The cyber attack paralysed large swathes of the health service, with seven hospital trusts experiencing serious problems.

Security researchers and USA intelligence officials have cautioned that such evidence is not conclusive, and the investigation is in its early stages.

The vulnerability in the Microsoft operating system had always been known by U.S. spies.

The attack includes elements that belong to the US National Security Agency, and were leaked online last month.

Over the weekend, Microsoft’s president and chief legal officer Brad Smith said attacks highlighted the dangers from the NSA’s “stockpiling” of secret hacking tools.

He told a news conference that “it appears that less than $70,000 has been paid in ransoms and we are not aware of payments that have led to any data recovery”. “This was a tool developed by culpable parties – potentially criminals or foreign nation states”.

The 22-year-old told the Associated Press: “I’m definitely not a hero”.