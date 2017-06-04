Isco Delighted To Win Third UCL Of His Career

Gareth Bale says he and his Real Madrid team-mates will “enjoy” having made history after a 4-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League final.

The Real Madrid players celebrate their successful title defence.

It was the third Champions League final Ronaldo has scored in, while Zinedine Zidane – a former Juve player – became the first manager to retain the European title since Arrigo Sacchi accomplished the feat with AC Milan in 1989 and 1990.

Juventus were still hopeful of winning the trophy for the first time in 21 years as they reached the interval at 1-1, but Real found several extra gears to streak away and become the first club in the Champions League era to lift the trophy in successive seasons.

Zidane hasn’t even yet completed two full years as a first team coach, but he has now won La Liga and two Champions Leagues.

“Zidane believes in us a lot”, Ronaldo said.

“We are a very good team and in the second-half we showed how good we are”.

“If our current team is complemented with new players, we’ll be really competitive in the Champions League next year”.

That made Ronaldo the second man to score in three finals, after Alfredo Di Stefano, who netted in five in a row for Real in the 1950s.

It was the culmination of a counterattack of breathtaking speed launched by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Dani Carvajal created the opening with a crisp pass to Ronaldo on the edge of the box, with the Portuguese wizard wasting no time in firing past Gianluigi Buffon with the help of deflection.

But within seven minutes, Ronaldo was shaking his head with a scowl after seeing an equalizer of individual brilliance.

Mandzukic corralled the ball with his back to the goal and then launched an overhead shot from the left side to the right corner, tying the game at 1.

After a stint guiding Madrid B, Zidane replaced coach Rafa Benitez when the squad was in crisis in early 2016, and quickly got it back on track. The Croatian timed his cutback to perfection in the 64th to allow Ronaldo to ghost in between Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini and slot in at the near post.

39-year-old Buffon has won nearly everything in the game but is still missing a winning Champions League medal.

It felt as if either side could score when they pressed the accelerator pedal, with the closed roof at the National Stadium in Cardiff ensuring this game was played in a cauldron of noise that added to the theatre.