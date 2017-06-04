ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manila attack

The Islamic State, through its Amaq news agency, claimed responsibility Friday, saying that “Islamic State fighters carried out the Manila attack”.

Authorities rejected the Isis claim, suggesting the motive was robbery even though he apparently abandoned the stolen chips in a toilet soon after. A follow-up statement from the group’s east Asia division referred to only one attacker – whom it named as Abou al-Kheir al-Arkhebieli – and boasted about the number of “Christians killed or wounded” before he “took his life”.

Police said after the theft, the suspect was shot and wounded by security guards.

Stephen Reilly, the resort’s chief operating officer, said only guards on the complex’s perimeter are armed.

“He lay down on the bed, covered himself in a thick blanket and apparently doused himself in gasoline”, Ronald dela Rosa, national police chief, told reporters, adding that a sub-machine gun and a small calibre gun were captured with the attacker.

Resort officials said that at around midnight local time on June 2, a gunman entered Resorts World Manila firing shots and setting gaming tables on fire. Police had previously said that at least 25 people had been killed in what they described as a botched robbery attempt. “He was a tall man, he was wearing a ski mask”. He stuffed chips totaling 113 million pesos ($2.3 million) in a backpack, which police later recovered, he said.

After a hot pursuit by company security and police authorities, the gunman was found dead around 7 a.m.

Foreigners were among the 36 people who died at the complex. The Associated Press reported that the Foreign Ministry said one person died of a possible heart attack during the evacuation. Dozens suffered minor injuries during a stampede to escape the complex in Pasay City, in the southwestern part of Metro Manila.

His daughter had been on the second storey inside Resorts World and called him for help as she was choking from the smoke. He said the woman was not moving after she fell, but he didn’t know what happened to her.

“It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror”, he said from the White House Rose Garden.

As news of the attack spread, President Donald Trump offered America’s thoughts and prayers to the Philippines. We are closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities.

All this on a week that has seen the Philippine military battle ISIL-aligned militants in the country’s south.

The unrest in Marawi has sparked fears that militants might attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege.

In the hours after the attack, the jihadist group said “lonewolf soldiers” carried out the assault, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors terrorist organizations.