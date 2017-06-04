Islamic State claims responsibility for Manila casino attack that killed 37

At least 36 bodies have been found inside Resorts World Manila after an attack by a lone gunman who fired shots and set fire to gambling tables in the early hours of Friday morning.

The chaotic incident in the Philippine capital was first feared to be a terrorist attack, perhaps related to ongoing fighting between the army and Islamist militants on the southern island of Mindanao. He fled with more than $2 million in stolen casino chips, though he apparently threw them into a toilet soon after.

A statement released by ISIS’ Amaq news agency said “Islamic State fighters carried out” the attack.

ISIS later provided the gunman’s “nom de guerre” and said he killed and injured almost 100 “Christians” during the rampage.

ISIS have claimed responsibility for the gunfire at the popular tourist destination.

“We see no terrorism in this act”, the spokesperson said.

An IS-linked Filipino said earlier on social media that “lone wolf soldiers” from the group were behind the attack, but police noted the man did not shoot anyone he encountered. “There is no element of violence, threat or intimidation that leads to terrorism”, Dela Rosa told reporters.

As the gunman left, he did exchange shots with a building guard, who managed to shoot him in the leg after being wounded, police and casino officials said. None had gunshot wounds, she said.

Dela Rosa said the man, acting alone, walked into one of the gaming rooms and fired the rifle at a large TV, then poured gasoline onto a gambling table and set it alight.

The national police chief said the gunman apparently barged into a room at the 5th floor of the Maxims hotel connected to the mall and casino, laid on the bed, blanketed himself, doused himself with gasoline then set himself on fire.

An official from South Korea’s foreign ministry said one South Korean died after suffering a heart attack but an autopsy would be carried out to confirm the cause of death, Reuters reported. He said the man’s vehicle at the parking lot was being examined. He said the man made off with chips worth about 130 million pesos, or roughly $2.6 million. “He took the chips, put them inside his backpack but eventually left it”.

Most of the dead had suffocated in the chaos as guests and staff tried to flee choking smoke after the drama began shortly after midnight.

“I was about to return to the second floor from my break when I saw people running”. He said the woman was not moving after she fell, but he didn’t know what happened to her.

Resorts World Manila is an integrated resort located in Newport City opposite the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

As news of the attack spread, U.S. President Donald Trump offered the thoughts and prayers of the American people to the Philippines.