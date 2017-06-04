Islamic state claims responsibility for World Manila attack

Resorts World Manila, in the southwestern part of metropolitan Manila near Ninoy Aquino International Airport, said on Twitter early Friday that it was working closely with police to ensure the safety of employees and guests, adding, “We ask for your prayers during these hard times”. And the suspected gunman was found dead in an adjacent hotel.

The large resort complex is popular with tourists and features hotels, restaurants, bars, the casino, the shopping mall and a theater.

A masked gunman set fire to a gaming room at a casino in the Philippine capital on Friday, igniting a toxic blaze that killed 37 people, authorities said, but they insisted it was not a terrorist attack.

He said the man then fired again at a stock room containing gambling chips and filled a backpack with chips worth 113 million pesos ($2.3 million).

Claims on social media said the attack was done by “lone wolf soldiers” of the Islamic State group, but police noted the man didn’t shoot anyone he encountered.

As the gunman left, he did exchange shots with a building guard, who managed to shoot him in the leg after being wounded, police and casino officials said.

“He would have shot all the people gambling” if his goal was terrorism, national police chief Ronald dela Rosa said.

Philippines government forces are now fighting ISIS-linked militants on the southern island of Mindanao, where the two sides have been battling for control of the city of Marawi for over a week.

He did not hurt the guard but went straight to the gambling area, dela Rosa said, according to the Associated Press. He stuffed a backpack with gambling chips, fired his assault rifle at TV screens and set gambling tables on fire by pouring gasoline onto them from a 2-liter bottle he carried, dela Rosa said.

The attack sent panicked crowds fleeing from the casino.

The gunman, whom dela Rosa described as “white, with a mustache”, about 6 feet tall and English speaking, fled the gambling area and barged into a room on the 5th floor of Maxims Hotel, which is part of the Resorts World complex.

The police chief said 18 of 54 injured people were in hospital. A South Korean victim died in the evacuation. Dozens had minor injuries suffered during the stampede to escape the complex in Pasay City, just south of Manila.

Ronald Romualdo, a maintenance worker at Resorts World, said he and his colleagues heard gunshots and saw people smashing the windows on the second floor and third floor to escape.

“We urge USA citizens in Manila to contact family members and loved ones to notify them that you are safe”.

The ministry said it has notified the families of the deceased and will help them travel to the Philippines to repatriate the bodies of their loved ones.

Hundreds of guests and employees rushed out of the resort hotel after the gunman began shooting on the second floor, hotel employees fleeing the scene told CNN Philippines.

“I said, ‘He’s going to burn that table, he’s going to douse it, ‘” before she grabbed her husband’s hand and started running. He said the woman was not moving after she fell, but he didn’t know what happened to her.

Authorities have said 36 people died from the smoke in the early morning attack at the Resorts World Manila. US President Donald Trump also branded it a “terrorist attack”. Trump said he was “closely monitoring the situation”.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Philippine police said they believed it had been a robbery gone wrong.

The unrest in Marawi had sparked fears that militants might attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege. “There is no element of violence, threat or intimidation that leads to terrorism”, Dela Rosa told reporters.