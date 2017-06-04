Israel condemns deadly London attack, expresses solidarity with UK

A white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at about 22:00 BST on Saturday before three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

More than 48 people injured in the attacks have been taken to five hospitals across London.

London Bridge is a major transport hub and nearby Borough Market is a fashionable warren of narrow alleyways packed with bars and restaurants.

The low-tech but high-profile attack will raise questions about how British security services failed to stop yet another mass-casualty strike after years of thwarting such attempts.

One witness told Reuters that she saw what appeared to be three people with knife wounds and possibly their throats cut at London Bridge.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack to hit Britain and Europe. Tourists gaped at the carnage from the roofs of double-decker buses.

The police department said there also was a stabbing at another location, the Vauxhall district southwest of London Bridge, but it was unrelated to the first two attacks. “The Uber stopped, we asked people what was going on – people said there was shooting”, said Yoann Belmere, 40, a French banker living in London.

Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences and offered Washington’s “full support” in investigating and bringing the perpetrators to justice, the White House said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Wisma Putra has confirmed that no Malaysians were reported involved in the incident and that the matter was being closely monitored.

“Our heart goes out to the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called it “a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners”.

“My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today”, Mr Khan said.

May, who is running for reelection in this week’s vote, said there is “far too much tolerance for extremism in our country”.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement”, he told Sky News. The attack unfolded quickly, and police said officers had shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes.

The BBC showed an image of two men lying on the ground, allegedly after being shot by police, one of them with cans attached to the body. Rowley said the vest was “a hoax”.

The debate was postponed in May following the Manchester attack, as a mark of respect.

“Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket”.

But Mrs May made clear she intends to take action on a range of levels in response to the recent spate of atrocities, also including the auto and knife murders of four people at Westminster in March and the killing of 22 by suicide bomb at the Manchester Arena last month. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.