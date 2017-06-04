Israel, Palestinians ‘ready to reach for peace’

CUFI noted it remained “hopeful” Trump would ultimately “fulfill his campaign pledge” and relocate the embassy to Jerusalem.

On the campaign trail, Mr Trump repeatedly pledged that he would move the embassy from Tel Aviv to the city claimed as capital by both Israel and its Palestinian neighbours, and he appointed a USA ambassador who shares this goal. “But, as he has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy, the question is not if that move happens, but only when”, the White House said in a statement.

During the PA president’s first meeting with Trump, at the White House May 3, Trump pressed Abbas to stop incitement and terrorism and to end the PA’s policy of paying salaries to Palestinian terrorists and their families.

And it’s important to note that, while in Israel, Trump became the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall, one of Judaism’s holiest sites, in East Jerusalem – which the Palestinians want as their capital. “I would urge the president to follow through on this campaign promise, like, yesterday”.

During his meeting with Trump held in Washington recently, His Majesty King Abdullah highlighted the US’ role in contributing to peace efforts and voiced Jordan’s commitment to working with Trump and exerting every possible effort to reach lasting peace, Momani said, adding that the decision also shows the U.S. administration’s respect to its partners’ points of view.

“It just doesn’t make sense that our embassy in a closely allied country isn’t in the same city as the government with which we need to work so closely”, he added.

Trump’s decision, the minister affirmed, highlights the US Administration’s respect to its partners’ views. Several Democrats from NY, including Reps.

Following in the footsteps of past presidents, Trump came to the conclusion that moving the embassy outside the context of a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians might exacerbate the conflict, White House officials said. That’s what Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in his daily briefing, Friday.

