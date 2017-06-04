It’s a girl? Venus Williams opens up on Serena’s baby

Serena Williams was back on the Grand Slam scene Wednesday, only she was snacking on a piece of fruit while sitting in a shaded part of the stands at the French Open, watching her older sister win in straight sets instead of playing a match herself.

The 23 Grand Slam victor Serena Williams who is expecting her first child with her fiance, co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian, in the fall, calmly watched her sister Venus play at Roland Garros from a shaded area on the main Court Philippe Chatrier.

Serena Williams said today that big sister Venus did not necessarily reveal that she is expecting a baby girl.

After her second-round French Open victory on Wednesday, Venus joked to a Eurosport reporter who had asked what the baby would call her: “She’s going to call me “favorite aunt”.

Serena Williams made a statement about her baby’s gender after her sister Venus referred to her future niece or nephew as “she“.

However, Serena Williams is now saying that despite what Venus said, her sisters don’t know what she is having and neither does she.

She took the second set when her 77th-ranked opponent drove a backhand into the net, and did enough to stay on top in the third.

Serena Williams, the Olympic gold medal winning tennis champion, announced just a month ago that she was pregnant.

Yet his 35-year-old sister, Venus, who is participating in the tournament of Roland Garros for the 20th time of his career, may have committed a blunder and put an end to the suspense.

Yet his 35-year-old sister, Venus, who is participating in the tournament of Roland Garros for the 20th time of his career, may have committed a blunder and put an end to the suspense.

Williams never appeared extended on the Philippe Chatrier court, but she nevertheless delivered a display of exquisite shot-making to a crowd denied a real contest. “I am not expecting miracles here but I will try my best”, she said. I don’t know exactly when.

Venus, who was runner-up to her sister in Paris back in 2002, added: I think you just have to be ready, aware, and alert.