Italy Champions League Fans

Thousands were in attendance to watch one of the biggest matches in football – being contested by Real Madrid and Juventus – and panic ensued after rumours of an explosion spread.

Hundreds of Juventus fans watching the Champions League final in one of Turin’s main squares were injured when loud bangs created a panic and mayhem.

It appears that it was caused by large firecracker being set off in the square, leading to a stampede of fans spilling onto nearby streets, with several people being crushed.

An injured Juventus fan cries at the end of the Champions League final in Turin’s San Carlo square.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid defeated Juventus to win their second straight Champions League title.

During the games in Turin in Piazza San Carlo there was a mass stampede in which almost 200 people were injured.

Three of the attendees are in critical condition, including what Deadspin reports is a 7-year-old boy with an apparent head injury. Many fans began running from the square, screaming in fear.

Most of the injured were treated for cuts and light contusions. “It was really terrible – we really thought it was Manchester again”.

It has also been reported that a railing at the top of a stairwell leading to an underground vehicle park gave way, causing people to run to safety.

Another fan, Giulio, said he had been knocked to the ground. “We just panicked and tried to get out of there”.