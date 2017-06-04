Ivanka has no comment about detained activists investigating her Chinese shoe factory

China Labor Watch director Li Qiang says that his investigators worked undercover in the factory for more than a month and shot some eight hours of video footage.

The reported arrest and disappearances come at a time when labour activists in China are coming under sustained pressure.

Activist Su Heng wanted to create a report about the conditions in Ivanka Trump’s factory to get a clearer picture of the human rights abuse taking place in the Far East.

The Chinese Labor Watch has investigated hundreds of factories in China and has tried to ensure a fair working environment for those overseas.

Ivanka Trump’s company, which manufactures apparel, handbags, and shoes, faced backlash in April after it was reported that workers who produce its merchandise in Chinese factories earn little more than $62 a week, despite the fact that Trump’s fashion brand is a multi-million dollar business. The family of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband, is attempting to raise money from Chinese investors for a real estate venture.

Ivanka Trump’s clothing line came under fire for its questionable pieces and high price tags earlier this year when the president and his wife were seen hawking it.

“Activists exposing potential human rights abuses deserve protection not persecution from the authorities”, said William Nee, China Researcher at Amnesty International. Another key difference which you surely picked up on by now: China Labor Watch is investigating a brand owned by Daddy’s little girl, Ivanka Trump.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump declined to comment for Bloomberg’s story.

According to commentators, the case highlighted the political sensitivity of a brand associated with the family of Donald Trump.

Hua’s wife, Deng Guilian, told CNN that she received a call Tuesday from police in Jiangxi telling her that her husband has been detained for conducting illegal surveillance and that she should expect to receive a formal notice in the mail soon. Two of his colleagues, Li Zhao and Su Heng, are also missing and they too are believed to have been detained.

Huajian representatives could not be reached for comment at its factories in Ganzhou and Dongguan. A current spokeswoman for the company, Long Shan, did not reply to questions Tuesday or Wednesday morning. The group said that the supplier also makes products for other Western brands including Karl Lagerfeld, Coach and Nine West.

A Marc Fisher spokesman said the company is “unaware of the allegations and will look into them immediately”.

In 17 years of investigating Chinese factories it was “the first time any [of] our investigators have been detained under a criminal process”, Mr Li said.

“The accusation from Jiangxi police has no factual basis”, he said. Li adds that, although he can’t prove it, he believes that the police are trying to protect this factory because it makes shoes for a family member of the USA president. They were working to confirm evidence suggesting that student interns – some of whom allegedly quit in protest – were putting in excessive hours on work unrelated to their field of study, in violation of Chinese law, Li said.