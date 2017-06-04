Analysts look for public financial statements, listen in on conference calls and talk to managers and customers of a company in order to reach an opinion and communicate the value of a stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCP. Glg Prtn LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) for 616,398 shares. Consensus earnings estimates are far from flawless, but they are watched by many investors and play an important role in measuring the appropriate valuation for a stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney Company during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Wall Street is only getting more bullish on the stock, with 7 of analysts who cover JCP having a buy-equivalent rating. Robert W. Baird had a markedly different take on 15/05/2017, proposing that J. C. Penney Company, Inc.is now considered Neutral versus prior Outperform rating. (NYSE:JCP) today announced that Marvin R. Ellison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 37th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Conference in New York, New York on June 14, 2017. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. A 7 analysts rate it as either a buy or a strong buy, while2 believe that investors should either steer clear of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Penney J C Inc (Put) now has $1.48 billion valuation. The higher the return on equity, the better job a company is at optimizing the investment made on shareholders’ behalf. EPS breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 497,905 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in J C Penney Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of MI now owns 125,240 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of MI boosted its stake in J C Penney Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,182,331 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $103,101,000 after buying an additional 513,791 shares in the last quarter. Comparatively, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter previous year. Glg Llc bought 18,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% with the market. The company’s market cap is $1.46 billion.

Stock is now moving with a negative distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately -38.93%, and has a poor year to date (YTD) performance of -43.44% which means the stock is constantly subtracting to its value from the previous fiscal year end price. J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) has declined 40.00% since May 30, 2016 and is downtrending. (JCP) is $6.66/share according to the consensus of analysts working on the stock, with an expected EPS of $-0.06/share for the current quarter.

According to analysts J.C. Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s minimum EPS for the current quarter is at $-0.14 and can go high up to $0.06. Year to date is -8.97%, -18.16% over the last quarter, -32.97% for the past six months and -4.52% over the last 12 months. First Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) or 228,496 shares.

