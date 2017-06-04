Now CNN is reporting that “Comey plans to testify publicly in the Senate as early as next week to confirm bombshell accusations that President Donald Trump pressured him to end his investigation into a top Trump aide’s ties to Russian Federation, a source close to the issue said Wednesday”.

Comey will testify in an open session beginning at 10 am. Watch live in the player above.

The White House has given various reasons for Comey’s firing, including that he did not have the backing of the bureau’s rank and file.

Mr Trump has denied any collusion between Russian Federation and his campaign and has questioned claims by USA intelligence that an operation authorised by Mr Putin including hacking, fake news and propaganda attempted to influence the election.

Comey is expected to be questioned about the circumstances of his firing and allegations that Trump has tried to stifle the agency’s investigation and divert attention to intelligence leaks that have hurt his administration. Even before Mueller was appointed, Comey would nearly certainly not have been willing to discuss the details of their work.

A number of congressional committees, in addition to the Senate intelligence panel, are also looking into the matter. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.).

The Senate Intelligence Committee said on May 19 that Comey, who was sacked by Trump 10 days earlier, would testify before the panel publicly at some point after Monday’s Memorial Day holiday. No firm date has yet been set for Comey’s testimony, however.

The House intelligence committee approved subpoenas for two individuals as a part of the ongoing investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election: former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen.

But it said the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party had “raised the interest” of FBI investigators because of his relationships with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Still, the White House insisted Trump was merely delaying, not abandoning, his oft-cited pledge to relocate the embassy.

The associate did say that Robert Mueller, whom the Justice Department appointed earlier this month to lead the government’s inquiry, is allowing Comey to make certain statements.

Also Wednesday, a Justice Department official confirmed that Mueller had named a top Justice Department official to his team.

Senators are eager to hear from Comey about reports that Trump asked him for personal loyalty and to let Flynn off the hook, among other issues. Those requests came in addition to subpoenas agreed upon by Schiff and Conaway, who is now leading the Russian Federation investigation.

Trump has continued to dismiss the probes-labelling them a “witch hunt” in a tweet on Wednesday-saying that Democrats are still sore about losing the election.

“We tell people what they didn’t already know”.

At most, only one of the requests related to Russian Federation in any way, and the rest pertained to other countries, two of them said.