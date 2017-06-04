James future in Zidane’s hands, says Perez

Madrid became the first team to win back-to-back trophies in the tournament’s modern format with a commanding 4-1 win in Cardiff on Saturday.

What a transformation from the opening 45 minutes, when Juventus took the game to Madrid, attacking with conviction and scoring a goal worthy of winning the Champions League, let alone merely equalising in a final.

“This is one of the best moments of my career – I have the chance to say this every year”. But we can improve the team.

Ronaldo, 32, earlier became the only player alongside Alfredo Di Stefano to score in three different European Cup/Champions League finals.

“It is hard to say (how long), but we need to enjoy what we are doing and we will see”.

After an even first half in which Cristiano Ronaldo’s crisp strike was canceled out by Mario Mandzukic’s breathtaking and acrobatic volley (more on that below), Zinedine Zidane’s men took control after the break.

“No I don’t think Juve has reached the end of a cycle at all”, Allegri said.

The Real Madrid talisman scored twice against Cardiff last night to achieve an historic successive European title for the La Liga giants. Juve might have been rocked but they surged again, producing a superb team move at the end of which Mandzukic scored one of the great Champions League final goals.

That was certainly the case as Ronaldo struck Madrid’s first goal and inflicted further damage with his second.

An ecstatic Florentino Perez has told Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane that he has a job at the club for “the rest of his life”, after leading the club to back to back Champions League titles.

“The first half was hard, but in the second we were quickly superior”.

Shaka Hislop hails Real Madrid’s complete team performance and Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliance after another UCL triumph.

“The root cause of this was panic, to understand what triggered it we will have to wait a while”, said top local official Renato Saccone, the prefect of Turin.

Madrid’s supremacy was clear in the second half.

“The squad has been great and it’s been good for me individually, too”.

“I have a one-year contract left”.

“This year was fantastic again, last year was fantastic too”. Congratulations to Real for the victory. The same applies to Andrea Barzagli, who will still be with us for at last another year.

They have advantages Juventus don’t possess, despite the Italian club’s fame and wealth, and they have Ronaldo who shows no interest in stopping.