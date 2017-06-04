James is ready for challenge from Warriors

The NBA Finals rubber match between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers tips off this week, delivering on the anticipation which began last June after the two teams engaged an unbelievable seven-game thriller.

Riley: The Cavs might not be as top-heavy as the Warriors, but their depth of quality role players should give them the edge. Well, that and the fact they had the second best defense in the National Basketball Association this year.

The NBA Finals are set to tip-off this Thursday, and, as of Monday, Kerr doesn’t think he’ll be on the bench for the first game, according to Anthony Slater.

However, the Warriors wanted to take no chances and went out and added former MVP Kevin Durant to their already high-powered team. And the Golden State coaching staff, whether its Steve Kerr or Mike Brown on the bench, does a good job mixing in starters with reserves.

So what do the Warriors have to do to get that fourth win?

That pass came around the five-minute mark with the Warriors up one.

“I think you adapt to the culture, you adapt to the style”, James said.

The Cavs follow the Warriors in the playoffs, winning 12 of their 13 games played.

He’s been dealing with complications from back surgery for almost two years.

Cleveland-Golden State 3.0 is the matchup fans worldwide expected and wanted, and James believes they’re in for quite a show. Visions of him dominating the court in last summer’s Finals are still fresh in the heads of many. The only time he won a championship as a Finals favorite was with Miami in 2013, when the Heat upended the Spurs for their second straight title.

Whether it’s taxing for the rest of his staff, he’s done his best to stay involved with the team, just to help keep everyone on the same page. The Cavs won the 2016 title with a historic comeback from being down 3-1 in the series.

James won the title with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013 and then previous year with the Cavs. Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving combined for 57 points and 11 made three pointers. The Cavs will look to continue this trend, even after the Warriors were able to sign Durant.

Arguably, the 2017 version of the Cavaliers might be the best team James has ever been on, but unfortunately, the Warriors roster standing in the way of a repeat championship for Cleveland might even be better.