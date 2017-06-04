James Mattis says USA committed to Asian-Pacific nations

Mattis said the USA remains committed to strengthening cooperation with its allies in the region and will also continue to engage closely with its partners in the region in an effort to address security challenges in the Asia-Pacific, during a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue being held by the International Institute for Strategic Studies from June 2-4.

“Words must be followed by actions”, Mattis said.

Dean says Russian Federation and China are both aware of the threats the North Korean weapons program could pose to peace, but the United States has “pushed the envelope” in this issue.

Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne called on Beijing to use its influence, including its status as the main foreign investment source, energy and being Pyongyang’s major exporter, over North Korea.

“It is not only (a) ballistic missile defense system – it has real function”, said Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

The US has been the strongest military power in the Asia-Pacific since World War II. “The ongoing presence of the United States in the Indo-Pacific continues to under-guard the rules-based order of the region”. Japan’s military later trained with the French force alongside USA and British contingents in what sources earlier told Reuters was meant as a show of force aimed at China.

“Japan is “further deepening cooperation and coordination” with the Trump administration”, Inada added.

The analyst argued that the United States is trying to justify its military budget by introducing North Korea as an important threat.

The pair of Japanese Naval Vessels and US Aircraft carriers have introduced a joint drill in the Sea of North Korea on Thursday.

The Trump administration has pledged to work with China on North Korea, but Trump has said the USA would act unilaterally if China did not step in.

– The U.S. will not accept China’s militarisation of man-made islands in the South China Sea, Defence Secretary James Mattis has warned, BBC News reports.

Mattis addressed defense ministers and experts from 39 countries at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue.

In defiance of worldwide criticism, North Korea has already fired ballistic missiles nine times this year. Mattis added that China, being North Korea’s closest ally, will see that under Kim Jong-un, the hermit state is nothing but a liability.

This was the first resolution that both the U.S. and China, one of North Korea’s allies, have agreed upon since U.S. President Donald Trump entered the Oval Office.

Apart from using the USA alliance to tackle its belligerent neighbour, Japan also wants the military partnership to exert influence on other parts of Asia, including the highly contested South China Sea, Inada said. China claims sovereignty over all of South China Sea.

As reported by Express, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Russia’s Vladimir Titov have condemned North Korea’s missile tests but have called the other countries not to take any rash decisions, asking “at present, the situation on the Korean peninsula is complex and sensitive, and we hope all relevant sides maintain calm and exercise restraint”.

Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand.

The three-day security conference, which ends Sunday, is also expected to focus on Islamic extremism, including the fight against the Islamic State group.

Be Civil – It’s OK to have a difference in opinion but there’s no need to be a jerk.