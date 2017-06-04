James Rodriguez to be excluded from Champions League final — Transfer Focus

Dan Thomas and Mark Ogden delve into Gareth Bale’s future at Real Madrid and discuss how injuries have impacted his career.

Though hopeful that teammate and Colombia worldwide James Rodriguez would stay put at Real Madrid, the Spanish football heavyweights’ star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that the attacking midfielder has reasons to leave in the summmer.

Quoted by ESPN FC after an interview with La Sexta on Thursday, the Portuguese forward insisted that he and his teammates would respect the reported Manchester United target’s decision if he wanted to leave the Bernabeu.

Reports claim James could leave Real Madrid this summer, as he has found regular playing time hard to come by.

“James has his reasons [to leave] and we have to respect them”, Real’s record goalscorer said.

“If he doesn’t feel happy and if he wants more, then he should look for the best thing for him”.

Even with the return to fitness of Bale, Isco retained his place in the Madrid side for tonight’s final against Juve as he lined up in a free role behind the front two of Karim Benzema and the competition’s all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite wanting to see Bale return to the Premier League with United, Arsenal legend Keown believes the Welshman should stay put.

“He may be accused of not establishing himself as the No. 1 at Real Madrid but he is up against Ronaldo, who is one of the greatest to ever play the game”.