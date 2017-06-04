Japan holds evacuation drill amid North Korea missile fear

Mr Robinson said the USA and Australian officials were expected to discuss contingency operations and potential diplomatic approaches in relation to North Korea, which has sparked alarm across the region by carrying out nine missile tests this year.

Nevertheless, reversing or slowing North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs has become a security priority for Washington, given Pyongyang’s vow to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland.

“We can not and will not accept unilateral, coercive changes to the status quo” in the South China Sea, he said.

Mattis said the United States welcomed China’s economic development, but he anticipated “friction” between the two countries.

Speaking at an worldwide security conference in Singapore, Mattis said the Trump administration is encouraged by China’s renewed commitment to working with the US and others to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

After pleading for China’s cooperation to address Pyongyang’s threat, Mattis warned Beijing that the USA will not accept its militarisation policy in the South China Sea, whose sovereignty is also partially claimed by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

In his speech to the Shangri-La Dialogue, sponsored by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Mattis sought to balance his hopeful comments on China with sharp criticism of what he called Beijing’s disregard for international law by its “indisputable militarization” of artificial islands in disputed areas of the South China Sea.

It has rapidly built reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes and other equipment.

Mattis asked for the order based on legality and insisted that Washington considers the ruling of the Court of Arbitration in The Hague, in favour of the Philippines over the South China Sea disputes with Beijing, binding. Another wondered if he could be trusted given his “America First” pronouncements. “We will still be there, and we will be there with you”.

Mattis made no mention of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate change agreement.

“I think actions speak as loud if not occasionally louder than words”, Payne said, pointing out that Mattis’s first global visit was to Japan and South Korea.

But he said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte “has a very clear view about resolving these issues in the Philippines by the defence and security agencies by the Philippines”.

Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne called on Beijing to use its influence, including its status as the main foreign investment source, energy and being Pyongyang’s major exporter, over North Korea.

“The nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula keeps fermenting and remains complicated and unresolved”, he said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis turned up the heat on North Korea and its main benefactor, China, on Saturday, calling the North Koreans a “clear and present danger” and chastising the Chinese for coercive behavior in the South China Sea.

The measures adopted on Friday could have been agreed by the council’s North Korea sanctions committee behind closed doors, but Washington convinced China to back a public vote on the blacklist, amplifying the council’s unhappiness with Pyongyang’s defiance of a United Nations ban on ballistic missile launches.