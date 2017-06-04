Jared Kushner Trump dismisses ‘fabricated’ report of son-in-law’s outreach to Russia

Mr Donald Trump, just back from his first worldwide trip as USA president, geared up to combat concerns yesterday over his son-in-law’s ties to Russian Federation.

The committee also has asked Trump’s campaign to produce all documents, emails and telephone records going back to the beginning of his run for the White House in June 2015, the Washington Post also reported Friday, citing two unnamed people who were briefed on the request.

The president, home again after a nine-day trip overseas, quickly turned his Twitter account back into a political weapon Sunday, assailing what he called the “fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, Trump said.

“Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names.it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!” the United States leader wrote, spelling errors and all.

“The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don’t want America to hear the real story!” he tweeted. Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, and Stephen K. Bannon, the President’s chief strategist, also dropped off Trump’s trip early, in part to return to deal with the political furore over the Russian Federation investigations and the President’s decision to fire James B. Comey as FBI director.

Those close to Mr Kushner said he has no plans to take a reduced role, although people who have spoken to him say that he is increasingly tired of the non-stop frenzy. Raddatz said Kislyak must know “he’s being monitored all the time” and asked Schiff if it was possible the Russians wanted US intelligence to hear what the Russian ambassador said about Kushner.

The Trump Administration is arguing that back-channel communications are acceptable in building dialogue with foreign governments.

He added: “I would not be concerned about it”.

“Any channel of communication, back or otherwise, with a country like Russian Federation is a good thing”, Kelly said.

The House Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat called for a review of Jared Kushner’s security clearance over questions of whether he was truthful about his contacts with Russian Federation. They said any secret communications could have left Kushner vulnerable to manipulation by Russian officials. “If not, then there’s no way he can maintain that kind of a clearance”.

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee is urging a review of White House adviser Jared Kushner’s security clearance following news reports that he sought to set up back-channel communications with Russian Federation.

Schiff said he disagreed with White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s suggestion that such back-channel communications might be typical and not concerning.

And earlier this month, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported that Trump had revealed highly classified ISIS-related information to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House.

Further complicating the president’s relationship with Kushner are his son-in-laws fruitless attempts to oust chief White House strategist Stephen Bannon.

Some critics have called for Kushner’s security clearance to be revoked, others say he should temporarily step aside while his ties to Moscow are being reviewed. Trump said he was thinking of “this Russian Federation thing” as he ousted Comey, who was in the fourth year of a 10-year term as head of the country’s top criminal investigative agency.

The Senate and House Intelligence committees are also leading their own investigations, but not with an eye to bringing criminal charges.

“I will tell you that my dashboard warning light was clearly on”, he said without addressing the specific allegations about the president’s son-in-law’s encounters with Kremlin-linked figures. “The whole story line is suspicious”.