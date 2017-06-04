Jason Chaffetz to Resign From Congress June 30

But once Donald Trump took office, he became somewhat more muted.

Chaffetz talked to reporters about his decision from his home in Alpine, Utah, later Thursday.

A top Utah state lawmaker has said U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz may leave office by the end of June, a move that would call into question the future of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation of President Donald Trump and his campaign’s ties with Russian Federation.

Chaffetz requested those memos and other records from the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

“I think this means Utah has lost a very visible member of Congress for better or worse”, said Chris Karpowitz, co-director of BYU’s Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy, adding some criticized Chaffetz for being too quick to go before cameras. He said the District’s voter-approved marijuana legalization measure violated federal law, and led the Congressional challenge against the “Death With Dignity” assisted suicide law approved by the D.C. Council. Chaffetz said he wants to spend time with his family, return to the private sector and potentially run for Utah governor.

Chaffetz breezed through his re-election battles and ascended to chairmanship of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in 2015, a position that set him on a fast track to national prominence.

But, Chaffetz said no one particular investigation is enough to keep him in office, though he did say there were several investigations he wishes he could have finished. Republican Rep. K. Michael Conaway is now overseeing that probe.

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, who headed the House investigation into the Benghazi terrorist attacks, is now gauging members opinions about “the qualities” the next oversight chair should possess, a spokesperson said.

Trump has long complicated Chaffetz’s life.

When it appeared likely that Clinton would win the election, Chaffetz bragged that he would use his committee to attack her, telling The Washington Post, “We’ve got two years’ worth of material already lined up”. “There’s so many birthdays and things that I’ve missed, and that’s hard”, Chaffetz said.

Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz – who earlier announced he would not seek re-election in 2018 – has chose to end his tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives before his current term is up. But he did not provide a date for his departure until Thursday.

“I don’t know that a special counsel is warranted at this point”, Chaffetz said.