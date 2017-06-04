Jay Z Didn’t Stage ‘Fake’ Instagram Picture With Kevin Hart

You don’t get to be a half-billionaire without being a branding genius the way Jay Z is.

He took advantage of the photo op by laughing and joshing with Hart and instructing a photographer to “take the picture while we talking”, and someone was there to capture the whole thing on video.

A new clip has gone viral of the Jigga man asking an affiliate to snap a shot of him pretending to laugh with Hollywood comedian Kevin Hart.

(Radio.com) Game 1 of NBA Finals had plenty of stars sitting courtside.

Several people slandered Jay Z for the perceived orchestrated move. But the kind of clever candids that Jay Z art-directed himself, using every millennial’s time-honored technique.

Although you’d have no reason to believe Hart and Jay Z aren’t actually cool with each other, it makes you wonder about all the candid and friendly black superstar photos over the years. “Hov said just take it while we laughing….it came out dope as hell!”