Today marks what would have been the 100th birthday of slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

It has been 100 years since John F. Kennedy’s birth on May 29, 1917, at his parents’ home in Brookline, Mass., just outside Boston.

The museum will hold a birthday celebration that includes a performance by the U.S. Navy band, a Navy flyover, and a cake that was made by the family of the baker who made the engagement cake for then-Sen.

Before his election in 1960, Kennedy, a Catholic, traveled to southern Louisiana “in a series of quasi-campaign stops almost 80 days before announcing his run for president”. The artwork accompanying the stamp, showing Kennedy in a reflective pose, is a 1970 oil painting by Aaron Shikler (courtesy of the White House / White House Historical Association).

The event was held in partnership with the JFK Hyannis Museum at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center. “We fundamentally believe that JFK is a visionary who never goes out of style”.

Kennedy was just 46 years old when Lee Harvey Oswald shot and killed him on November 22, 1963 in Dallas.

In Washington, a special wreath-laying ceremony will take place at his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery. Pictured, President Kennedy aboard the U.S. Coast Guard yacht Manitou, August 1962. The celebration capped a long Memorial Day holiday weekend of events to honor Kennedy’s legacy and drew thousands of visitors on his centennial celebration.

Father Mark Hession will deliver the homily for JFK Monday.