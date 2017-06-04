JIT says PSF incited mob against Mashal, finds no proof of blasphemy

It said, however, no proof was found that he had committed blasphemy.

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) – probing the lynching of Abdul Wali Khan University student Mashal Khan – has stated that the victim was murdered according to a plan, Samaa reported.

“From the investigations carried out as of yet, none of the charges of blasphemy levelled against Mashal, Abdullah and Zubair [Mashal’s friends] have been proven to be true”, the report read.

Investigations into the lynching of Mashal Khan, a 23-year-old journalism student of Wali Khan University in KPK province, on alleged blasphemy charges revealed that the varsity administration, with student leaders, plotted to eliminate him for political reasons. According to the report, Mayar viewed Mashal’s stance against activities on campus to be a threat to the PSF.

Describing the murder as pre-meditative, the 13 member committee said that a specific group was not happy with Mashal being vocal about corruption and mismanagement of university administration.

In its proceedings, the JIT investigated the role the police played in the incident and in its report, recommended an inquiry to probe the negligence of police officials.

Mashal said he is Muslim, recited Kalma, and requested them to take him to the hospital, the report added.

The report has revealed that the most of the people at the university, from the registrar to security officer, were hired on the basis of nepotism and not merit.

The report further stated that the victim had a conversation with the hostel warden before he was tortured.

The committee also raised questions on the behaviour and performance of police after the incident. “They even have criminal records and should be investigated”, the report read.

The 13-member JIT team, in its report, has made startling revelations regarding the killing of Mashal Khan.

54 out of 57 suspects have been arrested as 12 among arrested are university employees.