Jitters over pound give stock market a boost

The poll is the latest to show a narrowing lead for the prime minister.

May called the snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations, to win more time to deal with the impact of the divorce and to strengthen her grip on the Conservative Party.

We can expect large swings in the exchange rate market and the Pound will likely be at the mercy of such polls right up until the day of the election on June 8th.

Mr Cooke said: “The more people see of Jeremy Corbyn, the more they appreciate what he is trying to do, the wheels seem to be coming off the Tory wagon”.

Betting markets give a more than 80% probability of May winning an overall majority, though they were wrong ahead of the unexpected Brexit result in the June 23 referendum previous year.

The May 19-23 poll showed the Conservatives with 48 percent share of those certain to vote in the June 8 election versus 47 percent in a May 15 poll.

Despite the surprise prediction by YouGov, however, other polls have consistently provided May’s party with a commanding lead.

YouGov’s findings were based on examining data rather than a traditional pre-election poll and the results spelled bad news for Theresa May’s dream of a “strong and stable” government.

At the same time, Labour has gone on the attack for cuts to policing which have come into focus after last week’s suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people.

One of the first of these, published on May 30 by YouGov, suggested that the Conservatives would lose their majority, leaving the United Kingdom with a hung parliament. The selloff intensified after a YouGov model predicted a 20 seat loss for the Conservatives and 30 seats gain for the opposition Labor Party, resulting in a hung parliament.

YouGov acknowledged that the model allows for a wide margin of error.

The pound sterling fell against other major currencies Tuesday night in response to the shock estimate.

Investors are anxious about a hung parliament, and if we get more polling data which confirms that the possibility of a hung parliament is more real, we could see the British pound losing ground against the dollar and the Euro. Corbyn challenged her to appear at another BBC debate in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.

He warned that schools and state healthcare in England would be put at risk if May remains in office.