Job Growth Slows – May Jobs Report

Since last October, this sector has added 47,000 jobs, for something under 8,000 jobs per month.

Prior to the report, United States financial markets had nearly priced in a 25 basis points increase in the Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate this month, according to CME FedWatch.

The job market took a step backward in May, according to new Labor Department statistics that show a lower-than-expected 138,000 jobs added to the economy, a falling labor-force participation rate, and stagnant wages. Hiring in those three sectors has been comparatively sluggish over the past year.

“It’s definitely becoming an increasing problem for businesses – finding qualified workers”, said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. “Some of that may be a lack of employees but some of it is also slower demand”.

S&P 500 futures pared gains after the monthly USA jobs report showed weaker-than-expected hiring and wage growth. The industry has added an average of 22,000 jobs per month so far this year, compared to an average monthly gain of 32,000 in 2016.

Still, from a year earlier wages rose 2.5 percent, the same annual rate they have been stuck near since late 2015.

Areas of the country with the lowest unemployment rates in April were Ames, Iowa at 1.7 percent and Boulder, Colorado at 1.8 percent.

The data come with a variety of caveats, including seasonal-adjustment issues unique to May, and economists still expect the Federal Reserve to forge ahead with an interest-rate hike later this month.

Patrick Schaffer, global investment specialist with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Los Angeles, said the decline in the broader unemployment measure was a good sign for the economy. Employers added a seasonally adjusted 138,000 jobs from the prior month.

The report shows that the number of unemployed workers fell by about 230,000 people but that number is skewed. The retirement of the baby-boom generation is putting huge downward pressure on the participation rate, even as the improving economy should be drawing Americans back to work. In addition, companies are increasingly seeking workers with college degrees or specialized know-how – construction experience, for example, or a background in machine automation. They were not counted as unemployed because they had not searched for work during the four weeks that preceded the survey.

Trump: A New Economic Policy for the US?

Historically, declining unemployment tends to lead to strong pay raises. Average hourly earnings are forecast rising 0.2 percent in May after gaining 0.3 percent in April.

The government’s report suggested that eight years into the recovery from the Great Recession, job growth may be slowing after a long stretch of robust gains. The Fed in its Beige Book on Wednesday said a manufacturing firm in the Chicago district reported raising wages for unskilled laborers by 10 percent to attract better-quality workers and retain its workforce.

Retailers continued to struggle, shedding 6,100 net jobs after a 5,800-position reduction in April.

“We’re not anxious about slowing job growth”, Gary Cohn, director of the White House’s National Economic Council, told CNBC.

Employment in health care rose by 24,000 in May.