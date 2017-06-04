Jobs growth in US slows in May

The U.S. economy added 138,000 jobs in May, according to the monthly jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday morning.

Employment in the retail sector has fallen for four straight months, and the leisure and hospitality sector is adding jobs at a slower pace compared with earlier in the expansion. The data for the month of March and April was revised to show 66,000 fewer jobs.

The healthcare industry reported another month of strong job growth in May, outpacing the rest of the economy in hiring.

Low productivity growth and the relatively low skill level of many American workers who are getting pulled into the labor market are likely holding back a more rapid increase in wages, Swonk said. That hike is very much in question now. “Perhaps more in question is the signal coming out of that meeting regarding subsequent hikes”. “If we get another weak report, it makes it a lot harder to credibly argue that this is just temporary weakness”.

The unemployment rate ticked down a tenth of a percentage point to 4.3 percent, the lowest since 2001, but that was largely because 429,000 people dropped out of the labor force. The unemployment rate was 4.3% for the month. The median jumps to 5.4 percent, but otherwise, the distribution isn’t that different.

Wages rose by 4 cents in May, bringing the annual growth rate to 2.5 percent.

But the 138,000 jobs added in May marked a sharp deceleration from the average monthly gain of 181,000 over the previous 12 months. A key U6 component consists of part-time workers who want-but can not find–full-time positions.

The Trump administration has designated the pace of hiring for good-paying skilled jobs in construction, manufacturing and mining as among the categories it monitors for economic health.

But economists at Moody’s Analytics said the soft jobs number in May might omit summer hiring that occurred later in in the month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Friday he expects the unemployment rate to fall further and forecasts that to translate into better wages, up to a 3 percent increase this year.

Persistently sluggish wage growth could cast a shadow on further monetary policy tightening. Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to almost seven-month lows, and short-dated yields touched their lowest in more than two weeks.

Trump: A New Economic Policy for the US? April fell to 174,000 from 211,000.

Manufacturing employment likely increased, but payrolls in the automobile sector could decline amid falling sales. Roughly 180,000 new jobs each month are needed to keep up with demand in the labor force.

“Today’s May jobs report showed that the labor market has lost some steam”, said Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae. Most other sectors, including manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail trade, and transportation and warehousing, saw little change, the BLS said. Small businesses (1 to 49 employees) gained 83,000 jobs, and large businesses (500 or more employees) grew by 57,000 jobs, it said.

At the time, it was the second straight month of disappointing numbers and fears rose that the US job market was cooling off.

Department store chains like J.C. Penney Co Inc, Macy’s Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch are struggling against stiff competition from online retailers led by Amazon.